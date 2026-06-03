5 Common Problems With Blaze Grills

A backyard grill can be much more than the round, black charcoal Weber found in countless homes nationwide. These higher-end products promise a more refined grilling experience, and may even be built into an entire outdoor kitchen. An experience like this costs vastly more than a couple of hundred dollars, so when you make the financial commitment to it, you don't expect broken parts, unreliable heat, and even more expenses.

Unfortunately, many unhappy buyers bear these complaints and more about Blaze grills. Blaze Outdoor Products was started by the founders of BBQGuys as a spinoff brand of grills and grill accessories. BBQGuys remains a prominent retailer of Blaze products, including grills, though both companies are now owned by Brand Velocity Partners, a private equity firm.

Unsatisfied customers have years of common complaints about Blaze grills, including damaged parts, wildly inconsistent grill heating, and critical components breaking. Some customers have even had to buy replacement parts themselves without reimbursement, adding more insult to injury than the frequently unhelpful — or even hostile — customer service.