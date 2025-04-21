The 'Rule Of Threes' Is A Cheat Code For Perfectly Grilled Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been trying to perfect your grilled steak technique, then you need to know about the "rule of threes." To learn more about how it works, Daily Meal spoke with an expert — chef Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of global F&B innovation at Fogo de Chão.

Iocchi says, "The 'rule of threes' is a simple grilling technique that starts with setting up two heat zones on your grill — one high and one low. I recommend the high heat zone be around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the low zone between 280 to 300 degrees." The "threes" refers to how long you cook the steak on each side, at each temperature.

As Iocchi explains: "Start by grilling your steak on the high heat side for three minutes, then flip and cook for another three minutes." He adds, "Next, move the steak to the lower heat zone and cook it for three minutes on each side." In total the steak will cook for 12 minutes. According to Iocchi this method and timing will achieve "a nice sear on the outside while gently finishing on the inside." Add this cheat code to the list of top tips for grilling a steak perfectly every time, along with using plenty of salt and a meat thermometer.

