The 'Rule Of Threes' Is A Cheat Code For Perfectly Grilled Steak
If you've been trying to perfect your grilled steak technique, then you need to know about the "rule of threes." To learn more about how it works, Daily Meal spoke with an expert — chef Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of global F&B innovation at Fogo de Chão.
Iocchi says, "The 'rule of threes' is a simple grilling technique that starts with setting up two heat zones on your grill — one high and one low. I recommend the high heat zone be around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the low zone between 280 to 300 degrees." The "threes" refers to how long you cook the steak on each side, at each temperature.
As Iocchi explains: "Start by grilling your steak on the high heat side for three minutes, then flip and cook for another three minutes." He adds, "Next, move the steak to the lower heat zone and cook it for three minutes on each side." In total the steak will cook for 12 minutes. According to Iocchi this method and timing will achieve "a nice sear on the outside while gently finishing on the inside." Add this cheat code to the list of top tips for grilling a steak perfectly every time, along with using plenty of salt and a meat thermometer.
Does the rule of threes work for every cut of steak?
If you want to follow the rule of threes for grilling steak, will it work on all cuts? Antonio Iocchi says, "This technique can be used with any cut of meat, but it works best on cuts that are about 1 to 1.5 inches thick."
Many cuts of steak are cut at a minimum thickness of 1 inch. Flank and skirt steaks are typically on the thinner side, so you may want to look at other techniques (like sous vide) if you have one that is less than 1 inch. You can learn more about the differences with our guide to every cut of steak you need to know.
Alternatively, if you find yourself with a thicker cut, you can still make the rule work. Iocchi says, "If you're cooking a ribeye or another cut over 1.5 inches thick, you'll still start with 3 minutes per side on the high heat zone, but extend the time in the low heat zone to 4 to 5 minutes per side to ensure it cooks through evenly." Either way, using a smart wireless meat thermometer will ensure that you take it off the grill at the perfect time.