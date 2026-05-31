The Best Spot To Put Plastic Food Containers In Your Dishwasher

The dishwasher is one of the greatest inventions, particularly if you hate to hand-wash greasy, grimy dishes. But we can all use organization tips that make loading your dishwasher easier, and let's face it, plastic containers that hold leftovers or all of the components for dinner when you are meal prepping for a crowd can quickly damage in this modern-day contraption because of the high water temperatures. This is why, if you are washing these containers in the dishwasher, you want to put them on the top rack, as far away from the heating component as possible.

When you place your plastic containers on the bottom shelf, you are not only increasing the possibility of them warping, melting, and losing their perfect shape, but some experts warn that plastic containers that are not food-grade release harmful chemicals and microplastics. So, in addition to placing these plastic vessels on the top rack, you want to make certain you are using food-grade containers that are dishwasher safe and not single-use plastic containers.