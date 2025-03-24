14 Scrumptious Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Biscuit Mix

In our opinion, using store-bought biscuit mix without jazzing it up is a missed opportunity. It's not like most biscuit mixes are bursting with flavor: After all, their ingredients are usually pretty darn simple. A basic box of Bisquick, for example, contains a combination of flour, starch, oil, and a bit of salt and sugar (as well as some other stabilizers and some very scientific-sounding ingredients), and nothing in that list exactly stands out as being especially flavorful. Some people might argue that's the charm of store-bought biscuit mix, and that its easygoing nature makes it accessible to all. We'd argue that it makes it boring.

However, never fear, folks: There's help at hand, in the form of upgrades. Because the ingredients in store-bought biscuit mix are so basic, the product serves as the perfect canvas for a host of other flavors. By adding things like herbs, spices, cocoa, cheese, or alternative liquids, you can amp up your store-bought biscuit mix and make it sing. Importantly, too, you can upgrade your biscuit mix not just by adding things to it, but by using it in combination with other external ingredients to make brand-new culinary creations. If you've never turned your biscuit mix into a pie crust or a pizza, well, now's the time to start.