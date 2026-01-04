Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Unlimited (But There's A Catch)

Red Lobster's unlimited Cheddar Bay biscuits are a great deal. The cheesy, buttery, herb-filled biscuits are so popular you can buy them in the frozen aisle to heat up and serve at home. It's hard to beat having them brought out to your table again and again as you finish basket after basket. There is one catch, however – these biscuits are only free for paying customers who dine in. This is just something to keep in mind before your next visit to Red Lobster.

There was a brief moment where the internet was worried they lost the privilege of free, unlimited cheese biscuits. In 2020 Red Lobster focused its website on online ordering. Under its entry for ordering a dozen Cheddar Bay biscuits, the website now includes a sentence saying, "All entrées come with two warm, house-made Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Not enough? Order extra here." Not everyone understood that the disclaimer only applied to online orders, and a short-lived panic was born. These never-ending baskets most likely won't go away anytime soon since the increase in blood sugar that comes with a restaurant's free bread often leads to higher appetites and bigger orders from customers.