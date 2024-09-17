The Tool Martha Stewart Swears By For Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies

What size quick release ice cream scoop should you use? It kind of depends on how big you want your cookies to be. You will notice that there is a number on your scoop that represents how many scoops you can scoop out of a quart of ice cream. The larger the number, the smaller the scoop. Martha Stewart notes in a Facebook post that for a 4-inch cookie, she uses a 2-ounce ice cream scoop which is a #20 scoop. If that is too large, you could use a #40 for a medium-sized cookie, or if you are looking to make two-bite chocolate chip cookies, you probably want to use a #70 scoop.

Stewart shares on her website that if you don't want your chocolate cookies to spread too much, you will want to chill the dough; however, if you are using your release ice cream scoop to create equally portioned balls of cookie dough, then you want to do this before you chill the dough. Because the dough is more malleable before it gets cold, this pre-cooking step will make it easier to shape your cookies. Simply form the cookie dough with the scoop and place each scoop on the baking sheet. Then place the baking sheets in the fridge to chill for a few hours, and you will love how Instagram-picture-perfect they turn out once baked.