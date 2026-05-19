The Italian Cocktail Loved By Both Anthony Bourdain And Stanley Tucci

For Anthony Bourdain and Stanley Tucci, few drinks have sold their charms better than the Negroni. To Bourdain, the late beloved chef, world traveler, and TV host, this classic Italian cocktail was "the perfect drink," per Barron's. Tucci, an actor and producer, puts a unique, slightly controversial spin on his version but still considers the Negroni one of his favorites.

Equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, this ruby red beauty with a storied history is served over ice with an orange peel. A bold drink made for sipping and savoring, the Negroni is a little bitter, a little sweet, and very boozy. It's perfect as an aperitif before dinner, or an after-dinner drink. While there are many variations on the Negroni, Tucci and Bourdain swear by their versions.

Bourdain, never one for anything too fancy or too sweet, highlighted his love for the drink on a late-night show in 2012. And Tucci, who called the Negroni a "ubiquitous Milanese cocktail" on Instagram, catapulted it back into the spotlight during the pandemic by publishing a video of himself making it at home.