The Italian Cocktail Loved By Both Anthony Bourdain And Stanley Tucci
For Anthony Bourdain and Stanley Tucci, few drinks have sold their charms better than the Negroni. To Bourdain, the late beloved chef, world traveler, and TV host, this classic Italian cocktail was "the perfect drink," per Barron's. Tucci, an actor and producer, puts a unique, slightly controversial spin on his version but still considers the Negroni one of his favorites.
Equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, this ruby red beauty with a storied history is served over ice with an orange peel. A bold drink made for sipping and savoring, the Negroni is a little bitter, a little sweet, and very boozy. It's perfect as an aperitif before dinner, or an after-dinner drink. While there are many variations on the Negroni, Tucci and Bourdain swear by their versions.
Bourdain, never one for anything too fancy or too sweet, highlighted his love for the drink on a late-night show in 2012. And Tucci, who called the Negroni a "ubiquitous Milanese cocktail" on Instagram, catapulted it back into the spotlight during the pandemic by publishing a video of himself making it at home.
Make a Negroni the Tony way
Anthony Bourdain built his legacy by breaking bread and building community with strangers all around the globe over diverse cuisines. From "Kitchen Confidential" to "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," the sharp storyteller brought unique places, people, and cultures into our homes. And his love for libations was just as ferocious and spirited as his passion for food.
On an episode of "Late Night Eats," a short-lived web series by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Bourdain whipped up his favorite cocktail. The world traveler and food fanatic makes the Negroni the traditional way, no frills, and no substitutions. Just like his favorite, simple pasta dish. While he sticks to the classic recipe, Bourdain called the Negroni "incredibly, dangerously powerful" and a "satanic, delicious hell broth." He also insisted you give it until the second sip before deciding if it's your cup of tea, and limit it to two.
The Washington, D.C.-based restaurant Oyamel once had a special off-menu version of the cocktail just for him, called the Negroni de Bourdain. You can still get it at its New York location.
Tucci's trick for his tipple
During the pandemic, many turned to hobbies to pass the time, such as bread-making, puzzles, and, of course, pouring a stiff drink. Tucci took to making his own concoctions at home, too, only he went viral. In April 2020, "The Devil Wears Prada" star posted a clip of himself making his version of a Negroni, sending tons of fans, cocktail connoisseurs, and tipple traditionists into a frenzy.
Tucci's version of a Negroni is shaken with a "fair amount of ice" to start, a move that bucks the usual method of stirring. He keeps the same ingredients, but doubles the amount of gin — the actor recommends a high-quality gin with juniper notes. Instead of the traditional orange peel, Tucci tosses a whole slice in his drink. The biggest switch-up in the actor's version is that he serves his Negroni up, chilled, and without ice. His post amassed over 5 million views on Twitter, which led to a major resurgence in its popularity.