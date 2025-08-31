8 Mostly Forgotten Casseroles Of The '70s And '80s That Still Taste Amazing

Depending on who you ask, the '70s and '80s were either the best of times – or the worst. On one hand, there was crazy fashion, great music, and the kind of freedom and innocence that was only possible in the pre-Internet world. On the other hand, there was the fall of Saigon, Watergate, the looming threat of nuclear war, and some pretty cringy hairstyles.

But it was also a transformative era for American food lovers. While home cooks were as besotted with convenience foods as ever, they were also discovering new ways to eat. Vegetarian cooking caught the attention of curious cooks and restaurateurs, as did international influences. For instance, American diners discovered that Italian food was more than spaghetti and meatballs: "real" Italian dishes such as tiramisu and pesto found their way onto restaurant menus and into home kitchens. Still, most busy home cooks of the era stuck to the tried and true, dishes that were filling, easy to put together, and tasty. And this often meant casseroles. Here are some favorites from that era that still make satisfying meals today.