Frank Sinatra's Marinara Sauce Was So Simple, It Only Required 5 Ingredients

A New Jersey-born son of Italian immigrants, Frank Sinatra was a larger-than-life cultural icon. And though he was mostly known for his singing, acting, and drinking, his cosmopolitan, globe-trotting life necessarily involved a lot of great food too. Two years before his death in 1998, Sinatra and his wife Barbara released "The Sinatra Celebrity Cookbook" filled with recipes and photos from their inner circle, including Frank's family marinara recipe.

A traditional marinara sauce is typically simple yet flavorful, and Sinatra's recipe only used five main ingredients: Undrained canned tomatoes, a medium-sized onion, three cloves of garlic, half a teaspoon of oregano, and basil to taste — plus the pantry staples of salt, black pepper, and olive oil.

Sinatra marinara sauce, as the cookbook called it, begins with gently sauteeing the garlic in olive oil until it just begins to brown. Discard garlic and saute the chopped onion in the garlicky oil, again until barely browned. Use a blender to quickly puree the canned tomatoes and basil (Sinatra recommended turning the blender on and immediately off), add the tomato-basil puree to the garlicky onions, and season with salt, pepper, and oregano. Simmer the sauce for 20 minutes, occasionally skimming the top, and you've got a sauce the Chairman of the Board would approve of.