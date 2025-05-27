Frank Sinatra's Go-To Candy Was An Old-School Favorite

Most people remember Tootsie Rolls as the chewy center of an age-old question: "How many licks does it take to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop?" The animated commercial — first aired in 1970 — helped launch the chewy candy into pop culture stardom, making it a childhood staple that's been around for over 100 years. But for Frank Sinatra, the appeal wasn't about curiosity or crunch timing. The candy at the center of the Tootsie Pop was one of his favorites, first made in 1896 by Leo Hirschfield, who named it after his daughter.

In 1942, long before the cartoon owl asked his iconic question, Sinatra appeared in a Tootsie Roll advertisement. It was a simple pairing: America's rising heartthrob and one of its most enduring sweets — the original chewy candy itself. Sinatra loved the candy so much that a bag of mini Tootsie Rolls was part of his regular backstage requests — sitting right alongside the 24 Diet Cokes, Luden's cough drops, and an impressive liquor lineup.

It's not the type of thing you'd expect from a performer so synonymous with polish and control. The Tootsie Rolls stuck around — like a good lyric or a well-worn suit — dependable, familiar, and, in Sinatra's case, always within reach.