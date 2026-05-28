These Amazon Snack Crates Under $50 Are Basically Guaranteed Father's Day Wins
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When mid-June rolls around, Father's Day is the optimal time for children of all ages to show appreciation to their dads. And because we know dads love snacking, you can't go wrong with getting him a snack crate, and Amazon has several great options for less than $50.
While you could treat your dad to a meal while taking advantage of food deals around Father's Day, a snack crate will make sure he feels appreciated beyond an afternoon or evening. Every time he pulls munchies out of his box, it's a reminder of how much you admire and love him. From jerky, nuts, and dried fruit to crackers, cookies, and candies, Amazon has a wide assortment of snack crates, bags, and boxes so that you can find something you know your father will enjoy. Daily Meal's curated list is based on products with at least four stars to help you find the best ones. Although prices will vary with sale periods, the provided prices reflect the typical cost.
Jack Link's beef jerky variety box
If your dad loves beef jerky enough to stay at Jack Links' meat retreat (the dude ranch getaway available during National Jerky Day in 2023), then he'll really enjoy this variety box from one of the best beef jerky brands. It's packed with three each of five different Jack Link's products: original beef jerky, teriyaki beef tender bites, sweet and hot beef steaks, teriyaki beef steaks, and original beef sticks. The Jack Link's beef jerky variety box is $41.79 on Amazon.
Bonnie & Pop assorted nuts in a reusable wood crate
Whether your father is watching his favorite sport on TV or out fishing with his best friend, this wooden crate of nuts from Bonnie & Pop will make a great snack. It comes with more than 3 pounds of almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, peanuts, and pistachios. Each in its own wrapper, the nuts come in 12 gourmet flavors and mixes, such as honey mustard pretzel mix, monster mix, and spicy pub blend. You can get the Bonnie & Pop assorted nuts in a reusable wood crate for $49.99, and smaller crates are available for less, too.
The LakeHouse sweet and salty snack assortment
Dads who like a mix of salty, savory, and sweet when they have the munchies will find a little bit of everything in this assortment from The LakeHouse. In the box of 60 individually wrapped pouches, you get peanuts, popcorn, nut mixes, beef sticks, fruit-and-nut bars, potato crisps and crackers, cookies, and a variety of candies. All of the snacks are from familiar brands like Planters, Nature Valley, Ocean Spray, Kellogg's, Mott's, Slim Jim, and more. The LakeHouse sweet-and-salty snack assortment is $40.95.
The Swiss Colony country favorites gift box
When it comes to snack crates, a box of meats, cheeses, and spreads is sure to be a hit for Father's Day. This selection from The Swiss Colony, established and family-owned since 1926, includes 14 items in Midwestern flavors, amounting to more than 1¾ pounds of savory and sweet goodness. For meat, you get two 8-ounce smoked ham summer sausages in honey and maple, and small summer sausages in original and garlic. The variety of cheeses includes Colby and cheddar bars, and smokey cheddar and Swiss wedges. On top of that, the snack crate comes with stone-ground and sweet hot mustard spreads, as well as some milk chocolate. You can get the Swiss Colony Country Favorites gift box for $39.99.
Sugar Plum Chocolates gourmet nuts gift basket
DM Snacks' bar cart variety was one of the best stocking stuffers you can get at Costco for foodies in 2025, but Sugar Plum Chocolates brings the brand's gourmet nuts to Amazon in a boxed assortment that's perfect for Father's Day. Individually wrapped in 4-ounce resealable bags, this gift basket includes six flavors: coconut curry peanuts, honey sea salt almonds, Mexican cocoa peanuts, salted cashews, tap room mix, and Thai chili peanuts. Each flavor is slowly roasted in small batches for the ultimate crunch. The six-pack Sugar Plum Chocolates gourmet nuts gift basket is $34.95.
Jumbo Jumble protein snack box
For dads who like protein-powered munchies, this Jumbo Jumble offers a great assortment of high-protein items from a lot of familiar brands. Among the protein options are nuts, Slim Jims, and nut and protein bars. It also comes with fruit and nut mixes, granola bars, crackers, and Pringles pouches. Featuring 40 snacks total, it offers a combination of salty, sweet, chewy, and crunchy to satisfy any craving. You can get the Jumbo Jumble protein snack box for $36.70.
Blunon crackers and cheese snacks variety
If cheesy, crunchy bites are what your father enjoys nibbling on, this crackers-and-cheese variety from Blunon is an ideal match. It comes with two of each of 18 different snacks for a total of 36 items. From three versions each of Goldfish and Cheez-It crackers to Cheetos, Combos, Doritos, and Ritz Bitz sandwiches, this box is a cheese overload. It also comes with popcorn, potato chips, and peanut butter crackers. The Blunon crackers and cheese snacks variety is $39.99 on Amazon.
ManSnacks deluxe jerky and nuts gift basket
Self-touted for making "awesome gift baskets for men," ManSnacks cheekily aims to save men from post-traumatic gift basket disorder, an affliction the company describes as occurring when men receive girly baskets. All jokes aside, this bag includes a decent combination of jerky meats and nuts. Pepperoni, beef, and cheddar sticks are packed alongside almond, cashew, peanut, and pistachio nut varieties and blends. You can get the ManSnacks deluxe jerky and nuts gift basket for $36.97.
Nut Cravings 'I Am Snacky' variety box
This box from Nut Cravings may look like it's for kids because of the cute mascot on the cover, but many dads will be excited to get this for Father's Day, too. From classic Cracker Jack, Chex Mix, Cheez-It, and Pirate's Booty for salty and savory bites to Rice Krispies Treats, chocolate granola bars, fruit gummies, Laffy Taffy, and Airheads candies for sweet treats, there's a little bit of everything here. There are even a few Dum-Dums and Tootsie Roll Pops. The 40-count Nut Cravings 'I Am Snacky' variety box is $26.97. If you're willing to spend a little more, you can get up to a 100-count box for $48.97.
Stuff Your Sack assorted cookies
If cookies are your dad's favorite snack, this Stuff Your Sack assortment is the way to go. It comes with a variety of 30 individually wrapped packs of cookies, including chocolate chip, chocolate sandwich, peanut butter sandwich, and standard and strawberry shortbread. Plus, it all comes stuffed in a burlap sack that your father can repurpose for whatever he wishes. You can get the Stuff Your Sack assorted cookies on Amazon for $42.95.
The Snack Bar healthy care package
For snacks on the healthier side, consider ordering this care package from The Snack Bar, which has been family-owned since 2017. The large box is filled with 30 packages of fruit gummies, nuts, popcorn, chips, and a variety of fruit, nut, and dessert bars made by popular brands. That's more than 2½ pounds of munchies. When a certain product isn't available, the company replaces it with something similar. The 30-count Snack Bar healthy care package is $28.89. Or get even more variety when you upgrade to the 52-count for $39.99.
Goodland Farms 'Macho Man Snack Pack'
You don't have to choose between jerky and nuts if your dad enjoys noshing on both. For Father's Day, get this 'Macho Man Snack Pack' put together by Goodland Farms. All the jerky and meat items come from 100% grass-fed livestock and don't contain additives or fillers. Although most of the products are beef, there are a few chicken and turkey varieties as well. Each item is full of savory, smoky, spicy, or sweet flavors. With the addition of peanuts and pistachios, this crate is a great low-carb, high-protein option. You can get the Goodland Farms 'Macho Man Snack Pack' for $30.95.
Nut Cravings dried fruit and mixed nuts in a reusable wooden tray
If you're looking for an option with different kinds of nuts and dried fruit, take a look at this snack crate by Nut Cravings. It comes with roasted almonds, cashews, corn kernels, and raw walnuts, as well as seasoned nuts and mixes, such as honey-glazed peanuts, toffee peanuts, bar pretzel mix, and smoky snack mix. Featuring dried kiwi, mango strips, papaya, and pineapple chunks, this tray offers more citrus and exotic flavors than are typical with similar trays. The Nut Cravings dried fruit and mixed nuts in a reusable wooden tray is $39.97 on Amazon.