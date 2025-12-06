19 Best Stocking Stuffers At Costco For Foodies This December
When it comes to holiday shopping, it can be hard to come up with good stocking stuffers. Luckily, if you're a Costco member, then you have quite a few options at your disposal — especially for all of the foodies in your life. For food and kitchen-related items, Costco has a range of products suitable for this occasion. There are snacks and sweet treats you can throw into a stocking that are sure to satisfy any holiday cravings. There are also small kitchen items that will prove useful to the recipient's day-to-day routine.
To help you sort through all the options out there, we've compiled a list of the best stocking stuffers for foodies you can find at Costco (in-store or online). Many of these items are bulk packages that will help you easily fill multiple stockings. Whatever it is you're looking for — whether you just need one or two more small items or you're starting your stocking stuffer buying from scratch — we've got you covered.
La Grande Galette French Butter Cookies
What's a better stocking stuffer than a pack of delicious cookies? These La Grande Galette French butter cookies are imported directly from France, so you can expect them to be high-quality and ultra-tasty. These traditional French butter cookies are accented with sea salt for the final touch. This pack comes with six boxes so that you can distribute them amongst your closest family and friends' stockings. Buy the La Grande Galette French butter cookies from Costco for $74.99 for the six-pack.
Chocolate Candy Full Size Variety Pack, 30-count
If you believe in giving full-sized candy bars instead of minis, this is the stocking stuffer you need in your life. This variety pack comes with 30 full-sized candy bars or bags of the following types: M&M's, Peanut M&M's, Milky Way, Twix, and Snickers (which happens to be the most popular candy in the U.S.). Since you likely won't be filling 30 different stockings, you can throw a few of each of these candy bars into each stocking (and still have some leftover for future candy cravings of your own). Buy the chocolate candy full-size variety pack for $33.99.
Winco 9-Inch Non-Slip Locking Tongs, Stainless Steel, 4-count
Tongs are undeniably one of the most useful kitchen utensils, which is why they make for an unexpectedly great stocking stuffer for any home cook in your life. These tongs are stainless steel, non-slip, and heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. This package comes with four sets of tongs — you can either gift the entire set to one person's stocking or split it among a few stockings. Buy the four-pack of stainless steel, non-slip locking tongs for $11.99.
Chocolate Moonshine Fudge, 6 Count Variety Party Pack
Here's another one for chocolate lovers' stockings: Chocolate Moonshine fudge. This variety pack comes with six individually wrapped packs of fudge for you to distribute amongst various stockings (and maybe keep one for yourself, too). There are six different flavors: Belgian chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, chocolate peanut butter, creme brulee, dark espresso, and salted caramel bourbon. Perhaps you can make a batch of Ole Smoky Moonshine mint juleps on Christmas Day to keep with the moonshine theme. Buy the Chocolate Moonshine fudge variety pack for $39.99.
Starbucks by Nespresso Original Line Variety Pack Capsules
If you know anyone who uses their Nespresso to make their daily coffee — and also loves the Starbucks brand — then this is the stocking stuffer you need to buy. This variety pack comes with six boxes of Starbucks by Nespresso capsules (each box contains 10 capsules). There are two boxes each of Starbucks' Pike Place roast and espresso roast, as well as one box of the blonde espresso roast and the Colombia roast. Buy the Starbucks by Nespresso variety pack for $37.99.
Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection Gift Pack
Stonewall Kitchen sells high-quality jams and other pantry staples, such as sauces and syrups. In other words, this company sells items that just about anyone will get some great use out of. With this holiday collection gift pack, you can distribute the six jars to various stockings that you need to fill. The pack comes with four jams and two mustards: Holiday Jam, Red Pepper Jelly, Raspberry Peach Champagne Jam, and Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, as well as Maine Maple Champagne Mustard and Caramelized Onion Mustard. To go the extra mile, you could even have some homemade English muffins or almond scones ready for the recipients to try out their new jams. Buy the Stonewall Kitchen holiday collection gift pack for $34.99.
Microfiber Kitchen Towels, 8-pack
Here's a stocking stuffer that is very practical but will still be very much appreciated: a microfiber kitchen towel. These eight-pack microfiber towels are perfect for gifting to one or multiple people. There are also three colors to choose from: gray, green, or blue. Each pack also comes with a variety of designs. Kitchen towels are one household item that is easy to forget to stock up on, which is why they make for such a great gift. Buy the eight-pack of microfiber kitchen towels for $9.97.
Nouvelle Legende Flame Retardant Oven Mitt, 2-Pack
Just like with kitchen towels, it's easy to put off buying new, high-quality oven mitts — in fact, there's a reason that you should probably throw out your oven mitts (they're dirtier than you think). With this in mind, do your loved one a favor and add new oven mitts to their stocking to improve their everyday cooking routine. These oven mitts are flame-retardant, made with 100% cotton, and oversized for added protection. Buy this two-pack of Nouvelle Legende oven mitts for $6.99.
Sugar Plum Winter Decadence Chocolate Variety Gift Box
If you're on the hunt for tasty, fancy treats to add to stockings, then buy this Sugar Plum decadent chocolate treats variety box. The box contains the following, each in its own individual box: milk chocolate-covered biscotti, milk chocolate holiday spiced cookie bark, milk chocolate-covered holiday sandwich cookies, milk chocolate holiday nonpareils, milk chocolate peppermint snowflakes, milk chocolate-covered graham crackers, milk chocolate-covered holiday pretzels, and milk and white chocolate drizzle caramel corn. With this variety pack, you can have fun picking out which treats to add to which loved ones' stockings. Buy the Sugar Plum decadent chocolate variety gift box for $44.99.
Kinder's Organic Garlic and Herb with Sea Salt and Lemon, 2-Pack
A really good seasoning bottle can make a huge difference in someone's everyday cooking endeavors, which makes it a perfect stocking stuffer for a foodie. To fulfill this seasoning need, buy your loved one the Kinder's organic garlic and herb with sea salt and lemon seasoning. It can be used to season a wide variety of dishes — baked chicken thighs, seared pork chops, roasted veggies, and much more. Buy the two-pack of Kinder's garlic and herb seasoning for $21.99.
Pocky Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks, Chocolate
Pocky — the chocolate cream-covered biscuit sticks that are half dipped (for a brilliant reason) — are a yummy treat that is sweet but not too sweet. This pack comes with 10 individual serving-sized boxes. You can easily add a few to just one stocking — the recipient can grab-and-go whenever the craving strikes. You may even want to save a box or two for yourself for when you want a sweet snack. Buy this 10-pack of Pocky boxes for $9.99.
ThermoFlask 40 Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler, 2-Pack
If there's someone in your life who needs a good reusable water bottle, buy them this ThermoFlask 40-ounce insulated tumbler for their stocking. This bottle is made of stainless steel, has a leakproof lid, and is dishwasher safe. It's complete with a straw and a handle, ensuring that it's always super convenient to stay hydrated. This pack comes with two of these bottles — one purple and one white — so you have stocking stuffers for two people covered. Buy this two-pack of ThermoFlask insulated tumblers for $32.99.
Jupiter Clear Espresso Cup 3 oz, Set of 6
If you know someone who loves their espresso machine — perhaps they have one of the best espresso machines to use for morning coffee — then they can never have too many espresso cups. With that in mind, here's a stocking stuffer idea: Jupiter clear espresso cups. The set comes with six cups, each holding 3 ounces. Gift the entire set to one person or break up these cups among a few coffee lovers in your life. Either way, this choice will be a hit. Buy the six-pack of Jupiter clear espresso cups for $25.99.
Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones, Variety, 24-count
Most people love popcorn, which is why a container of specialty popcorn makes for a great gift. If you love the idea of gifting specialty popcorn, you need the Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones. The flavors include caramel corn, cheddar cheese, kettle corn, and zebra popcorn — in other words, both sweet and savory flavors to fit the varying tastes of all of your loved ones. This pack comes with a whopping 24 bags, so there are plenty to go around. Even if you gift each person multiple bags, you'll likely still have some left over. Save those for yourself or for future gifting needs. Buy the Popcornopolis assorted tall cones pack for $74.99.
Planters, Cashew & Peanut, Variety Pack, 24-Count
While chocolate and candy make for great stocking stuffers for some people, others prefer more savory snacks. In this case, buy this variety pack from Planters, which comes with individual bags of salted cashews, salted peanuts, and honey-roasted peanuts. There are 24 bags in the pack, so there's plenty to go around for all of your savory snack-loving friends and family members. Buy the Planters variety pack for $12.99.
Uber Eats Gift Card
Sometimes the best gift you can give is the gift of ordering in. There's nothing better than getting to the end of a long day and realizing that instead of cooking, you can use the Uber Eats gift card that your loved one gifted you. At Costco, you can buy this two-pack so two of your loved ones are covered (or gift it to someone you know who especially loves ordering delivery). Buy the two-pack of Uber Eats gift cards for $100 (50 bucks each).
DM Snacks Bar Cart Snacks, Variety Pack
Here's another high-quality snack option: The DM Snacks bar cart variety pack. This pack includes 12 tins of various snacks, mostly savory with some sweetness thrown in — from cinnamon butter almonds to stout beer almonds to a sweet and smoky blend. These tins are small enough that you can definitely throw a few of each into just one stocking to give your loved one a small variety of options. Buy the variety pack of DM Snacks bar cart tins for $49.99.
A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs, 16-Count
Everyone is in the mood for hot chocolate around Christmas time, so you can't go wrong with these A'cappella classic hot chocolate bombs. Each chocolate bomb contains mini marshmallows (a hot cocoa must-have), so all you have to do is drop the bomb into a mug filled with warm milk. The box comes with 16 individually wrapped hot chocolate bombs, so add a few to multiple stockings. Buy the A'cappella classic hot chocolate bombs for $22.99.
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
Little Debbie snacks are beloved by both kids and adults, which makes them a wonderful stocking stuffer for anyone in your life. Plus, we actually ranked the Christmas tree cakes second in our ranking of all Little Debbie snacks (behind only the oatmeal creme pies), so not only are these fitting for the holiday, but they're basically the best of the best the company has to offer. This box comes with 20 individually wrapped cakes; distribute them amongst your family members' stockings as you see fit. Buy a box of Little Debbie Christmas tree cakes for $12.49.