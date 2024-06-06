Father's Day 2024 Food Deals You Won't Want To Miss
Father's Day is quickly approaching, which means that for those celebrating, it's time to start thinking about the best ways to pay tribute to your dear old dad. While there are plenty of Father's Day recipes for kids and dads to make together, lots of dining establishments are offering great deals to celebrate the holiday. Some dads can be a bit challenging to shop for, but these offers run the gamut to ensure there's something for everyone.
Along with tasty fast-food fare, there are also some sweet treats in store, as well as an essential ingredient for a cocktail fit for a Father's Day brunch (and here are some delicious Father's Day brunch ideas to further inspire you). One establishment is even offering a chance to win a limited-edition item that's sure to turn heads, as well as boost appetites, on the golf course. Keep in mind that these deals are time-sensitive, which means you must act fast if you want to get in on the Father's Day action.
Arby's
For those with golf-loving dads, head over to Arby's Burger Driver for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind burger-shaped golf club. The contest ends on June 9, so submit your entry ASAP to score this limited-edition driver. Arby's Rewards Members can also take advantage of the 5 for $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches deal in honor of National Roast Beef Day. This deal is only available when orders are placed via the Arby's app or website. The deal runs until June 16, so you can celebrate Father's Day with mounds of meat for an unbeatable price.
Baskin-Robbins
You don't need to know the mysterious origins of classic ice cream cakes to enjoy this Baskin-Robbins Father's Day promotion. The beloved ice cream chain is offering two eye-catching cakes that speak to the interests of so many dads out there. The Best Dad by Par Cake is an adorable ode to golf, while the Cold One Cake recreates dad's preferred beverage: a frosty mug of beer. Head to the Baskin-Robbins app to pre-order your cakes, and use the promo code DAD to get $5 off ice cream cake purchases exceeding $35.
Dunkin'
Dunkin' has breakfast covered for Father's Day weekend with an unbeatably sweet offer. If you're a rewards member, you'll receive three times as many points when you purchase bulk orders on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16 (members typically receive 10 points for every $1 they spend). For those unaware, bulk donut orders consist of a half dozen and dozen donuts, while a 25- and 50-count constitutes a bulk MUNCHKINS order. And because people like to know the origins of their sweet treats, here's where Dunkin' gets its donuts from.
Jimmy John's
In collaboration with Zing Zang, which provides a range of tasty cocktail mixes, Jimmy John's is offering something truly unique for Father's Day. The Jimmy Pickle Bloody Mary Mix features a tangy, briny flavor thanks to the inclusion of Jimmy Pickle juice, which is sure to elevate this classic cocktail to unbelievable heights. This cocktail mix retails for only $9.99, and can be purchased at the Jimmy John's store. If Dad is trying to eat more nutritiously, recommend that he pair this cocktail with one of the 12 healthiest sandwiches available at Jimmy John's.