Do You Love Beef Jerky Enough To Stay At Jack Links' New Meat Retreat?

Beef jerky maker Jack Link's (one of the best beef jerky brands) is inviting meat lovers to its new immersive jerky-based experience. And no, it's not a tour of the $450 million plant in Georgia that FOX 5 Atlanta reported on. As shared in a press release, starting on National Jerky Day (a holiday created by the brand in 2012), you'll be able to book a visit to Jack Link's "Meat Retreat" at a legitimate dude ranch in Montana.

Meat Retreat guests will stay in a king suite with meat-based decor — including a bed furnished with "meat-printed sheets" and made to look like it was constructed from giant beef sticks. The jerky-loving fans will have the option to be awoken in their meat-scented room by the calls of Sasquatch (the brand's unofficial ambassador) so that they can feel fully immersed in the world of their favorite snack. The suite is also furnished with a "meaty mini-bar" and as much beef jerky to snack on as one would desire.

Chewing on all that jerky is bound to make some jaws tired. In that case, tuckered visitors can tenderize their muscles in a jazzed-up, fenced-in metal trough-turned-jacuzzi that has been dubbed the "Marination Station." To dry off, there are meat-printed robes for guests to wrap themselves up in before venturing off to explore the ranch. Bookings for the all-expense-paid retreat will be available on the Jack Link's Meat Retreat website starting on June 12 for dates in August.