12 Of The Worst Corn Recalls In American History

Corn is everywhere — and we mean everywhere. In the United States, countless people consume it every day, not just on its own but in processed form: Corn can be turned into flour, meal, syrup, starch, alcohol, oil, and plenty of other ingredients that can end up in food. It's even in aspirin. Because of this grain's ubiquity in the food chain, there are a lot of opportunities for things to be, shall we say, less than perfect — and due to that same ubiquity, when things go wrong, they can go very wrong indeed.

As a result, recalls involving corn or corn products can be absolutely enormous, with millions of pounds' worth of product affected. What's more, the reasons that corn can be recalled are very diverse. Because it frequently undergoes some form of processing, it's at a higher risk of being improperly canned or of foreign materials getting into the food — and like almost all foods, it can also be subject to potential contamination from bacteria like Listeria. Plus, some recalls have changed the face of our modern food landscape for good. Read on for the worst corn recalls in U.S. history.