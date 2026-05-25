11 Salty Snacks From The '80s You Probably Forgot Existed

For every snack food you know and love, there's a discontinued snack food you'll never eat again. A lot of them are from the '80s, and a lot of them — as you might expect from a decade that went big on processed snacks — are rather salty. Chips, dips, and crackers reigned supreme during the 1980s, and it's little wonder that, in a time of such innovation, some products didn't make it far beyond the end of the decade. With all that said, it's still surprising how many salty snacks disappeared without a trace, and are now only remembered by fans who chronicle their memory on the internet.

Thankfully, our memory serves us well — otherwise, we wouldn't be able to discuss how good some of these snacks were. The likes of Keebler O'Boisies, for instance, in all their crunchy, airy glory, might have been forgotten for good. Pringles Corn Crisps, meanwhile, could have been lost to the sands of time. Or how about Cajun Spice Ruffles, which once merged salt and heat for an ultra-flavorful bite? They might have slipped our minds forever. Well, we're on a mission to make sure that doesn't happen. Here are our favorite old, salty classics from the '80s. Grab a glass of water, and let's get started.