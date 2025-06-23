12 Goldfish Flavors, Ranked

When it comes to Goldfish, my knowledge and love of the brand dates me. If you remember the jingle, "I love the fishes 'cause they're so delicious, gotta go fishin'!" then you are most likely an elder millennial like me. If not, no worries, this taste test is for anyone who enjoys Goldfish as a snack or even as a meal replacement. No judgement here. Even Julia Child loved to serve Goldfish. But my early snacking experiences with Goldfish seem outdated, now that an array of flavors and types of Goldfish cover store shelves, with new Goldfish flavors appearing regularly. I sought out 12 flavors — which isn't even all of them — to see what Goldfish has been up to and which options are the best. I guess there's a lot more to Goldfish than just Cheddar fish-shaped crackers.

Come with me on a journey into the world of Goldfish. From savory and salty to sweet treats (I was just as surprised as you with the latter), I tried them all to see which flavors were the best and which ones should take a back seat. Grab your rod and get ready to snag some fishy fun!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.