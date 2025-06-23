12 Goldfish Flavors, Ranked
When it comes to Goldfish, my knowledge and love of the brand dates me. If you remember the jingle, "I love the fishes 'cause they're so delicious, gotta go fishin'!" then you are most likely an elder millennial like me. If not, no worries, this taste test is for anyone who enjoys Goldfish as a snack or even as a meal replacement. No judgement here. Even Julia Child loved to serve Goldfish. But my early snacking experiences with Goldfish seem outdated, now that an array of flavors and types of Goldfish cover store shelves, with new Goldfish flavors appearing regularly. I sought out 12 flavors — which isn't even all of them — to see what Goldfish has been up to and which options are the best. I guess there's a lot more to Goldfish than just Cheddar fish-shaped crackers.
Come with me on a journey into the world of Goldfish. From savory and salty to sweet treats (I was just as surprised as you with the latter), I tried them all to see which flavors were the best and which ones should take a back seat. Grab your rod and get ready to snag some fishy fun!
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
12. Colors
My assumption was that Goldfish Colors would taste just like the Cheddar option. However, I was really wrong and really regretted trying this snack. How can something so good go this wrong? After I ate the first few pieces, I stopped. I was wondering what the heck was in these. The package says the ingredients are all sourced from plants, and honestly, dirt is definitely a vibe I got from the flavor profile. Sometimes I just want the real deal, sans "healthy" attempts at snack food.
Overall, these were really gross. There was no cheese flavor to be found, but maybe there wasn't supposed to be? I don't care if these are plant-based. This option from Goldfish has no redeeming qualities. Yes, I can see the healthy appeal, sourcing the colors from products like beets, watermelon, and huito, but the taste missed the mark completely. This is a big fail from a big brand.
11. Strawberry Shortcake
I was today years old when I learned that Goldfish branched out from crackers and started making grahams. I never thought I'd see this savory nostalgia turn to sugar. Seeing the three flavor options, I was a little suspicious, and after one bite of Strawberry Shortcake, I knew my gut was right — nope.
To start, you can smell artificial strawberries from the second you open the bag, and it's not a pleasant smell. It's chemical-heavy and completely unnatural. What's worse? The flavor. These tiny grahams tasted like a strawberry ring pop. The flavor was too aggressive and matched the artificial smell. This bite was such a sharp left from the last place option. Nothing healthy about these at all.
Maybe kids like items like this? These Goldfish have even had a Hello Kitty version, after all. Maybe dunk this one in frosting and call it a late-night snack? Goldfish Dunkaroos? Ick. It's a no from me.
10. Whole Grain Cheddar
After the "health-forward" trial of the Colors option, I was even more hesitant to try the Whole Grain Cheddar version of this classic snack. As it turns out, these weren't the worst things I ate today, but I'm not sure that's a compliment.
The Whole Grain version of the traditional Cheddar flavor tasted baked and healthy, but that baked aspect gave it a somewhat stale texture. These didn't have that same crunchy bite as the others. There was no real cheese flavor either, just light salt on the outside of the fish. I think this option does have potential, but there was something missing from the flavor profile. These were too bland to place any higher.
I wouldn't say Whole Grain Cheddar was bad, but I wouldn't eat this flavor again. If you're looking for a healthy snack, eat celery. If you're looking for a good Goldfish option, just eat the regular Cheddar crackers and call it a day.
9. Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
Next up is the Xtra Cheddar version of Goldfish, from a variety called Flavor Blasted. And wow, they were flavor blasted indeed. I'll get straight to the point — this option was a cheese overload. But when I say it was too cheesy, it was artificial in nature, which made more than a few fish hard to eat. You could taste and feel the extra cheese in the coating, over the exterior of the crackers. While you'll normally get a little salt on top, these crackers were power-washed with a thicker seasoning, and it didn't taste natural at all. It also coated my fingers in a way that was unappetizing.
What I will say is that the Flavor Blasted option was better than the others thus far. While that's not saying much, it's still saying something. They did taste like cheese, albeit way too much and way too artificial. I won't hate on these completely, so if you like lots of flavor, you may enjoy this one.
8. Pretzel
Coming in 8th was Pretzel, and at first, I didn't really know what to do with this option. Like the grahams, I didn't know these were a thing. I also didn't know how to rank them because, at the end of the day, they are pretzels and not Goldfish. They don't really feel like they should be in the same category when the only similarity is shape.
Regarding the taste test, they were a little on the burnt side. I don't love a charred pretzel, and that's the main flavor I got here. However, they were pretty good as far as pretzels go. I liked the size and the bite and would love these with a dip of some kind.
Overall, I had no real notes here; these weren't bad or good. Pretzel Goldfish were nothing to write home about. These are just a solid pretzel snack, but they can't stand up to other pretzel brands like Snyder's.
7. Pizza
The Pizza flavor was the option that blew me away. These fish literally taste like a pizza, and I'm still trying to figure out how Goldfish managed that feat. You get hints of tomato, oregano, and basil in every bite. It's food engineering genius!
With all that said, however, these were not my thing, and I didn't really like them after a few bites. The flavor was really intense, especially compared to all of the other flavors. The aftertaste was really aggressive, too. The flavors lingered way too long, as if I really did eat an overly herbaceous pizza.
The Pizza flavor came in 7th because I have to give credit where credit is due. These were flavorful and creative, and I know there are a lot of folks out here who appreciate this profile as much as I did. For me, I'm going with a few other options as my go-to Goldfish, but if you haven't tried Pizza yet, it's a must for sure.
6. Cinnamon Roll
I wanted to hate these. I wanted to focus my energy on the tried and true savory flavors, but there was something about the Cinnamon Roll flavor that was done really well. Who knew Goldfish would hit the mark when it came to grahams?
Regarding flavor, think Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. They were sweet with some spice from the cinnamon, and they had a great crunch. However, that cinnamon was a lot after a few bites. A glass of milk is needed, and for me, I was an Apple Jacks girl, so I wasn't loving the cereal connection.
When I want something sweet, I'm not thinking about Goldfish, so these are probably not a snack I'd reach for. However, they were pretty good, so I do suggest trying them if this flavor profile is your thing. Pro tip from my boyfriend: Add these Goldfish to your ice cream and see some magic happen.
5. Baby
Coming in 5th is the Baby option of Goldfish. These crackers are the regular Cheddar Goldfish in a smaller size, hence the name Baby. Overall, they were cute, tiny, and reflected the original Cheddar taste. But I think that's exactly the problem with this option in the lineup. These tasted pretty much the same as the regular Cheddar, not really offering anything more or less in terms of snacking fun.
I moved these to the 5th place spot because you get more flavor from the bigger pieces compared to Baby. You need more of these smaller pieces in one bite to get the same flavor profile, and at the end of the day, the Cheddar flavor isn't super bold to begin with. These leaned bland.
For me, Baby is a cute novelty, but I'd rather stick with the larger version for more flavor in every bite. Let's call these a stellar option for the kids and move on.
4. Cheddar
I think the Cheddar flavor was the most surprising to analyze within this taste test. First, I truly thought Cheddar was the original flavor, not realizing there is another that's actually called Original. Second, I remember Goldfish having a lot more flavor than the current batches. There was a little disappointment here on that front.
On its own, the Cheddar option tasted great. These had that traditional "cheese" flavoring that's not exactly Cheddar, but it's still cheesy. The texture was perfect every time, offering an airy bite with a nice light crunch. What's not to love?
At the end of the day, Cheddar is still a solid option when it comes to Goldfish snacking. These favorites ended up in 4th because the top three had a lot more flavor and balance when it came to everything from smell to aftertaste. That doesn't mean Cheddar is bad by any means — and I think most people can agree on that — but when it comes to Goldfish, I have a few new favorites.
3. Original
As I mentioned in the Cheddar flavor explanation, I had no idea there was an Original Goldfish flavor. I really thought Cheddar was the tried and true original, as you seem to see that orange bag everywhere. The brand also offers an array of other options that stem from the original cheese. Who knew? However, as plain as they may seem, I have to say, this one was pretty surprising to explore!
What I loved about Original was its simplicity. The crunch was great, the air pocket was just right, and the salt on top was perfect. These remind me of really fancy oyster crackers, and I am totally here for it. You can keep eating these without leftover debris on your fingers, and they can pair with other snacking options easily. No major notes on this one.
When it comes to Goldfish snacking, whether on the road or at home, I will definitely keep these ones around. But when it comes to the best flavors in the bunch, nothing beats the top two spots.
2. Vanilla Cupcake
I cannot believe I am ranking the Vanilla Cupcake Grahams in the second place spot. I really had no expectations or hopes for the sweet Goldfish options, but I just can't deny how much I liked these. They were delicious!
While I had some reservations about the sweet options, especially after the strawberry assault, Vanilla Cupcake really nailed it. These grahams had the perfect vanilla flavoring that wasn't aggressive or artificial tasting. And I really enjoyed the cake flavor on the back end within the graham cracker itself. The taste reflected the name, and they were really tasty, even after a few bites. I didn't want to stop eating, and that's how I knew I'd found a winner.
When it comes to Goldfish, I would absolutely eat these again. Did my boyfriend and I put these on our ice cream sundaes? Absolutely. Will we do so again? Absolutely. If you want to try the sugary options, this is my first suggestion. I think you'll be just as surprised as I was.
1. Parmesan
Let me be frank: When it comes to Goldfish, Parmesan is the clear winner, and I don't think you will see me reach for any other flavor if this one is present. I feel like I've tried this one at some point in my life, but maybe I wasn't ready for change, always seeking the classic Cheddar no matter the occasion. I am old enough to say I was wrong — Parmesan is where it's at.
What I love about the Parmesan flavor is that it's light and airy but super flavorful. With each bite, you get light pepper on the back end with a nice aged cheese taste on the front. However, it's tasty without being too bold, so it's really easy to keep eating without a flavor overload. Buyer beware: Your fingers will be covered in cheese, but the flavor will be too good to pass up.
While apparently my Boston accent makes me pronounce Parmesan "incorrectly," these crackers are my new favorite snack. They are perfect when it comes to flavor, texture, and overall experience. If you're a fan of the old-school Cheddar flavor, you have to break out of the routine and give these a try. It's pah-meh-jan for the win!
How I ranked all the Goldfish flavors
For this taste test, Pepperidge Farm was super kind and sent me all the Goldfish flavors you see in this ranking. I started with the light and savory options like Original, then moved my way up to the bolder flavors like Pizza, leaving the grahams for last. I wanted to ensure I was able to assess every flavor profile fairly. After one run through, I went back to some of the options to see if my original assessments held. For the most part, they did.
I was mainly looking for clear flavor profiles that matched the outside packaging. Did they taste as labeled, and did they taste good? If there were some funky tastes or the crunch wasn't there, they went to the back of the list. Also, as you might notice, they're not actually called Chilean Sea Bass.