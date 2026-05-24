The Cozy Texas Roadhouse Menu Item We Don't Have In The US

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steak dinners, Southern dishes like country-fried chicken with gravy, and its large, house-made rolls with honey-cinnamon butter. And while popular, many of the chain's menu items have disappeared over the years, including the beloved peanut buckets. Not to worry, they're just served in bags now. The steakhouse has over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and 10 other countries, and you can only get the Cowboy Roast Beef in the Philippines.

Highlighted in their "Prime Sets" meals, this dish is served at all 25 Texas Roadhouse locations in the Philippines. The Cowboy Roast Beef is slow-cooked, topped with mushroom gravy, and served with garlic rice and vegetables. Priced at 795 Philippine pesos, which equates to around $13 USD, the meal includes a starter or salad and a drink. And some people who have tried it are fans.

The Pickiest Eater in the World, a Philippines-based food blogger, ranked it among his top favorite dishes at the steakhouse in a 2025 Facebook post. "The beef belly slices are so meaty and tender, and it's drowned in a rich gravy," he says. And Jerellt Abenoja-Andrade, another Philippines-based foodie, praised the platter as "melt-in-your-mouth beef sent from roast beef heaven." Beyond the Cowboy Pot Roast, the Philippines-based chains are also the only places you can get the Smokehouse Apricot Bacon.