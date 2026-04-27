Why Texas Roadhouse's Peanuts Now Come In Sealed Bags

Some of the best hacks for eating at Texas Roadhouse on a budget are to split larger meals or order from the kids' menu. However, another idea is to feast on the free peanuts first so you can get away with ordering a smaller and cheaper entree. Luckily, the rumour that Texas Roadhouse got rid of its iconic peanuts was false, so you can still munch on as many peanuts as you like as a starter. The restaurant had simply switched from keeping the nuts in a freestyle barrel to serving them in sealed bags when the Covid pandemic hit.

In a Reddit thread, a Texas Roadhouse employee said the bags are "more sanitary, and we can now regulate how many you get," adding that it "also stops cross contamination on the table for those with peanut allergies." A further employee in a separate Reddit thread reiterated that the eatery "turned to peanut bags after COVID because everyone would put their hands in the buckets/peanuts and it was just unsanitary."

In some Texas Roadhouse restaurants, the peanuts are still stowed in a barrel, and diners can collect as many as they want. Meanwhile, in other branches, customers have to request their server for a bag because they aren't out on display buffet-style. Of course, there is one perk to the peanuts coming in a sealed pouch; you can take any leftovers home easily and snack on them later.