Why Texas Roadhouse's Peanuts Now Come In Sealed Bags
Some of the best hacks for eating at Texas Roadhouse on a budget are to split larger meals or order from the kids' menu. However, another idea is to feast on the free peanuts first so you can get away with ordering a smaller and cheaper entree. Luckily, the rumour that Texas Roadhouse got rid of its iconic peanuts was false, so you can still munch on as many peanuts as you like as a starter. The restaurant had simply switched from keeping the nuts in a freestyle barrel to serving them in sealed bags when the Covid pandemic hit.
In a Reddit thread, a Texas Roadhouse employee said the bags are "more sanitary, and we can now regulate how many you get," adding that it "also stops cross contamination on the table for those with peanut allergies." A further employee in a separate Reddit thread reiterated that the eatery "turned to peanut bags after COVID because everyone would put their hands in the buckets/peanuts and it was just unsanitary."
In some Texas Roadhouse restaurants, the peanuts are still stowed in a barrel, and diners can collect as many as they want. Meanwhile, in other branches, customers have to request their server for a bag because they aren't out on display buffet-style. Of course, there is one perk to the peanuts coming in a sealed pouch; you can take any leftovers home easily and snack on them later.
Can you still throw Texas Roadhouse peanut shells on the floor?
One of the fun things about eating at Texas Roadhouse was tossing the peanut shells on the floor after cracking them open. The need for constant clean-up was one of the reasons Texas Roadhouse ended its decades-old peanut tradition, along with the hazard it caused (several lawsuits have been filed over the years by customers who've slipped and damaged their knees). There was also a growing concern over peanut allergies. One employee on a recent Reddit post said, "you can still throw them on the floor if you want," but explained "that's what the buckets on the tables are for, though," suggesting that tossing the shells onto the ground isn't best practice anymore.
Five Guys is another chain restaurant that offers free peanuts to diners. On the Five Guys website, it states that "serving peanuts for free began as a way for customers to pass the time while they waited for us to cook up their burgers & fries (way back in the day, before smartphones!). It was such a hit that it became a Five Guys tradition, and we keep our stores stocked with peanuts to this day." The boxes of peanuts are purposefully placed on the shopfloor to alert customers with allergies that peanut products are used in the restaurant.