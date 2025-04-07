7 Things At Texas Roadhouse That Are Probably Gone Forever

By this point, Texas Roadhouse is somewhat of a venerable institution. Since first opening its doors in 1993 (with the first location being, you may be surprised to learn, in Indiana), the restaurant chain has grown to massive proportions. In that time, its menu has remained surprisingly static. Perhaps that's what happens when you make it your mission to offer up the classics like steak, mashed potatoes, and cheeseburgers, but it's pretty remarkable that some of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse are as available today as they were back when its very first branch met the world.

However, not all things last forever, and even the menu as traditional as Texas Roadhouse's has undergone a few changes in its time. Over the years, the restaurant has flirted with various different dishes that stray slightly away from its typical output of beef and potatoes. Many of these dishes, which seem to involve either chicken, pasta, or both, have since disappeared from the core Texas Roadhouse menu — and while you might be able to find them every now and again in certain franchised locations, they're very much on their way out for good. In other situations, Texas Roadhouse has changed up the way it makes certain menu items, leaving some of its all-time favorites altered for good and customers crying for them to come back.

