The Bacon Dish You'll Find At Texas Roadhouse In The Philippines

While Texas Roadhouse has grown to be the top casual dining establishment in the United States through its remarkable take on American cuisine, its reach beyond its country of origin is often undersold. Currently, the chain has restaurants in ten foreign countries, and with menus differing depending on what country you're in, some American Texas Roadhouse fans have discovered items that they wish they could get their hands on. Likely the most desirable among these region-locked items, however, can be found in the Philippines, where the beloved chain serves Smokehouse Apricot Bacon to its customers, a dish unlike any of the ones you'll find on a Texas Roadhouse menu stateside due to its clear focus on the bacon itself.

The Smokehouse Apricot Bacon (smoked being perhaps the best bacon variety) is a menu item that includes a thick piece of bacon alongside rice and veggies, and is beloved by many who've visited any of the Texas Roadhouse locations within the country. The dish, alongside a starter and a drink, is priced as low as 425 Philippine pesos – which equates to approximately $7.30 in USD — making it a simultaneously affordable and delicious item that should be sought out by visitors to the island nation.