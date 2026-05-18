Texas Roadhouse Quietly Raised Prices In 2026 — Here's How Much

Inflation is coming for Texas Roadhouse. In the 13 weeks leading up to the end of March, 2026 the chain reported at its quarter 1 earnings call that the cost of commodities rose 6.2% while labor went up 3.8%. Fortunately, at the start of 2026, the Texas-themed restaurant chain had an increase in sales of 7.1% and a rise in revenue by 12.8%. Still, in anticipation of increased costs, after Q1 ended, the company raised menu prices by 1.9% in early April 2026.

In the call, the company reported a decline of 0.36% in its restaurant margins, putting it at 16.3%. This means that for every $100 in sales, the company earns $16.30 in profit after paying for rent, food, and labor. Typically, the restaurant industry has razor-thin margins of 3% to 5%. So, even with rising costs, the company is still able to make more of a profit than most every time you dine. If this price jump is your wallet's tipping point, take a look at our helpful tips on dining at Texas Roadhouse on a budget.