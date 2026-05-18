Texas Roadhouse Quietly Raised Prices In 2026 — Here's How Much
Inflation is coming for Texas Roadhouse. In the 13 weeks leading up to the end of March, 2026 the chain reported at its quarter 1 earnings call that the cost of commodities rose 6.2% while labor went up 3.8%. Fortunately, at the start of 2026, the Texas-themed restaurant chain had an increase in sales of 7.1% and a rise in revenue by 12.8%. Still, in anticipation of increased costs, after Q1 ended, the company raised menu prices by 1.9% in early April 2026.
In the call, the company reported a decline of 0.36% in its restaurant margins, putting it at 16.3%. This means that for every $100 in sales, the company earns $16.30 in profit after paying for rent, food, and labor. Typically, the restaurant industry has razor-thin margins of 3% to 5%. So, even with rising costs, the company is still able to make more of a profit than most every time you dine. If this price jump is your wallet's tipping point, take a look at our helpful tips on dining at Texas Roadhouse on a budget.
Reactions to the Price Increase
Around the internet, there is some chatter about this price increase, and commenters are mixed. On a Reddit thread discussing the news, customers were more concerned with Texas Roadhouse leaning into the use of tablets as a way to improve efficiency. "I do not think TXRH will ever replace servers with tablets. The culture is too deeply rooted in being a 'people first company,'" wrote one fan. Others worried the profit motive would win the day and chip away at the human element. Until the tablets can learn the country western dances the Texas Roadhouse staff performs, they should be safe.
As for the price increase, internet commenters accepted it with little complaint. One poster called the 1.9% price bump "not terrible but expected." Another reported on a recent trip, writing, "had a 12oz ribeye medium, house salad and side of mash with brown gravy last night for dinner. 35$ [sic] with tip, got it Togo [sic]. Perfect dinner." Texas Roadhouse is already affordable (read our article on why its steaks are so cheap to find out how they do it), so luckily, it looks like the increase hasn't turned customers off. Yet.