Texas Roadhouse Often Teaches Staff These Country Western Dances
One of the Texas Roadhouse rules every diner should know is that you shouldn't expect a quiet meal. Line dancing is a long-standing tradition for the chain and a core part of Texas Roadhouse culture that's meant to keep up the restaurant's energy. In fact, the chain might just be one of the noisiest in the country. "We are proud to be loud," Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor said in a 2012 press release. "Upbeat country music, laughter, full restaurants, and line dancing make for a great experience. It sure beats the heck out of wine sipping, chirping crickets, and clinking silverware."
While many T.R. locations require employees to line dance and even attend weekly classes, some employees noted on Indeed that this wasn't mandatory for them. Those who do have to dance generally learn multiple routines, each of which is named after its respective song. Involving timed steps, claps, and small hops, some popular examples include "Good Time" by Alan Jackson, "I Play Chicken with the Train" by Cowboy Troy, and "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks & Dunn.
How often each location dances is at the manager's discretion, as are the participants — hosts, servers, or both. Daily Meal found reports of staff members line dancing every 30, 45, and 60 minutes. The whole routine only takes about 90 seconds so that staff won't spend too much time away from serving diners, who are welcome to join in the fun.
Line dancing at Texas Roadhouse can get competitive
As you enjoy the line dancing during your Texas Roadhouse meal (or don't, like some diners who've complained on Reddit), keep in mind that there's more to the process than meets the eye. Some of the employees work hard to create their own routines and even song mashups, as the restaurant holds an annual line-dancing competition at the company's RISE awards ceremony.
In a 2016 interview with Herald-Star, restaurant employee and dance coordinator Frank Aleksiejczyk said, "The line dance team finds out about the Market Competition about two months in advance. We practiced three times a week for three hours each, so, we practiced about nine to 10 hours a week prepping for the Market Competition."
Another fact about Texas Roadhouse that only a true fan would know is that line-dancing Roadies aren't the only employees celebrated. The RISE event also includes a one-of-a-kind meat contest with a hefty prize, allowing the company's meat cutters to compete for $25,000 and the title of Meat Cutter of the Year.