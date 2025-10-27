Texas Roadhouse Often Teaches Staff These Country Western Dances

One of the Texas Roadhouse rules every diner should know is that you shouldn't expect a quiet meal. Line dancing is a long-standing tradition for the chain and a core part of Texas Roadhouse culture that's meant to keep up the restaurant's energy. In fact, the chain might just be one of the noisiest in the country. "We are proud to be loud," Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor said in a 2012 press release. "Upbeat country music, laughter, full restaurants, and line dancing make for a great experience. It sure beats the heck out of wine sipping, chirping crickets, and clinking silverware."

While many T.R. locations require employees to line dance and even attend weekly classes, some employees noted on Indeed that this wasn't mandatory for them. Those who do have to dance generally learn multiple routines, each of which is named after its respective song. Involving timed steps, claps, and small hops, some popular examples include "Good Time" by Alan Jackson, "I Play Chicken with the Train" by Cowboy Troy, and "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks & Dunn.

How often each location dances is at the manager's discretion, as are the participants — hosts, servers, or both. Daily Meal found reports of staff members line dancing every 30, 45, and 60 minutes. The whole routine only takes about 90 seconds so that staff won't spend too much time away from serving diners, who are welcome to join in the fun.