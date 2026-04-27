The Reason Texas Roadhouse Steaks Are So Cheap

Texas Roadhouse is a popular choice among the nation's many chain steakhouse options, and part of that is its affordability. Keeping prices down, especially amid a seemingly never-ending era of high beef prices, is a multi-pronged effort that goes beyond the meat — though that is part of the story.

Texas Roadhouse exclusively uses USDA Choice beef, a category that costs significantly less than the better-marbled USDA Prime, with only a minimal sacrifice in quality. Unlike other chains, Texas Roadhouse also butchers all of its beef on-site at every restaurant, because uncut sides of beef are cheaper per pound than pre-cut steaks. And, as some disappointed fans have noticed, Texas Roadhouse doesn't serve lunch on weekdays, significantly reducing operating costs.

The sum of these cost control measures is the chain's ability to sell food at lower prices than its rivals. For instance, in Austin, Texas, a Texas Roadhouse New York Strip steak costs $23.99, according to the US Sun. The same steak at a nearby Outback Steakhouse (which also uses USDA Choice) costs $26.49 — over 10% more. And while the steak costs $1 more at a Columbus, Ohio, Texas Roadhouse location, it was still less costly than the Columbus Outback's version.