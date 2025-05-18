How Much Has McDonald's Raised Its Prices Since 2019?

Fast food seems to be getting more expensive by the day. The now-infamous $18 Big Mac Meal is a prime example of this shift, and while this extreme pricing isn't the norm across McDonald's locations, rumors have been circulating that the chain's prices have gone wild — even doubling since 2019. But do these rumblings have any merit, or are they merely sensational hearsay? Let's sink our teeth into the facts!

For starters, McDonald's prices vary depending on location. Since the company is a franchise, individual restaurants price their own menu items. As such, achieving a fair estimate of price increases means comparing nationwide averages — not extremes. To squash rumors, Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, wrote an open letter, sharing the price of menu staples in 2019 versus 2024. According to the information, medium fries jumped from $2.29 to $3.29 (+44%), while both the Big Mac and 10-piece McNuggets increased from $4.39 to $5.29 (+21%). Meanwhile, the Big Mac meal rose from $7.29 to $9.29 (+27%). Thanks to the franchise model, these variations aren't uniform across the country, with today's Big Mac costing $4.36 in Austin, Texas, and a whopping $7.06 in Seattle, Washington.

McDonald's reports an across-the-board price increase of 40% since 2019 — a figure the company claims directly correlates with increases in production costs. While this might sound steep, it's a far cry from the rumored price gouging that's been circulating. So while you are definitely paying more for that Big Mac, it's not quite as dramatic as you may have thought. But with that said, McDonald's prices continue to increase, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.