6 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Filet Mignon, According To A Chef

If you're approaching your filet mignon as "just" a source of protein, you're already doing it wrong. Not all protein is created equally, and Rosangela Teodoro is a firm believer in working with a butcher who sources superior grass-fed beef from a diverse selection of farmers who practice good stewardship. The freshness of the beef also impacts the end result, which is why just going for the cheapest filet mignon available is a mistake.

To make sure she's getting good-quality meat, Teodoro prefers to work with the local community, following a farm-to-table approach, encouraging ethical practices, sustainability, and healthy living. "These factors can truly impact the quality and taste," she says. "You get what you pay for. Beef quality matters greatly with filet mignon because the cut itself is very lean and delicate. When someone buys the cheapest option available, they are purchasing beef from animals that are raised quickly, sometimes with less attention to feed quality or animal welfare. The result can be meat that lacks flavor and depth."

As a bonus tip, when buying your filet mignon, do let your butcher know how you'll be preparing the meat and how many people you are serving. This will help them calculate the right quantity of filet mignon cut to your needs.