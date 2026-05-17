Customers Say These 12 Dollar Tree Kitchen Cleaning Finds Are Worth Buying

There's still time for a thorough spring cleaning, provided you have the necessary tools at hand. Buying a bunch of cleaning agents, wipes, scrubbers, and more can add up surprisingly quickly, which is why it's important to get the most bang for your buck. Don't neglect your local Dollar Tree for some good buys on cleaning supplies.

Before you shop, it's important to know that both in-stock items and their prices can vary from one store to another. And shopping online is an option, but only for bulk purchases. But most of these items, with the exception of one premium brand, should cost around $1.50 each.

Some of these worthwhile Dollar Tree finds include well-known brands of powder cleansers, sponges, and scrubbing pads. But budget brands also bring a few worthwhile cleaning basics to the table, like reusable latex gloves, a compact broom and dustpan set, and one multipurpose cleaning agent that some professional cleaners swear by.