Customers Say These 12 Dollar Tree Kitchen Cleaning Finds Are Worth Buying
There's still time for a thorough spring cleaning, provided you have the necessary tools at hand. Buying a bunch of cleaning agents, wipes, scrubbers, and more can add up surprisingly quickly, which is why it's important to get the most bang for your buck. Don't neglect your local Dollar Tree for some good buys on cleaning supplies.
Before you shop, it's important to know that both in-stock items and their prices can vary from one store to another. And shopping online is an option, but only for bulk purchases. But most of these items, with the exception of one premium brand, should cost around $1.50 each.
Some of these worthwhile Dollar Tree finds include well-known brands of powder cleansers, sponges, and scrubbing pads. But budget brands also bring a few worthwhile cleaning basics to the table, like reusable latex gloves, a compact broom and dustpan set, and one multipurpose cleaning agent that some professional cleaners swear by.
LA's Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner
LA's Totally Awesome all-purpose cleaner more than earns its superlative name, and it may be one of Dollar Tree's best-kept secrets. Customers and cleaning professionals alike love how easily it cleans almost any kind of dirt or grime from nearly any surface, including built-up grease on a kitchen air vent. Far from just a kitchen cleaner, one buyer said on the Dollar Tree review page that "Totally awesome lives up to its name ... the versatility of this cleaner is impressive; you can use it on multiple surfaces without any damage."
Scotch-Brite Stainless Steel Scrubbing Pads
Stainless steel pads like these are great for removing baked-on grease from oven racks and grills, an essential cleaning job that also helps your food taste better. And if you have any grimy old cast iron worth rescuing, like a rare but valuable vintage Griswold pan, stainless steel is great for scrubbing off burnt-on gunk and rust, the first step of its restoration.
Ajax Powder Cleanser with Bleach
This classic cleaning powder gets its unusual name from the Greek mythological figure Ajax the Great, who, in Homer's "Iliad," was known to be stronger than all of Greece. And Ajax Powder, as the brand's first tagline said, is also stronger than grease. It's still a powerful household cleaning agent, at a great price no less: one shopper who also appreciates the smell, reviewed, "[I've] been using it for over 20 years and it's amazing on the kitchen sink."
Scrub Buddies Long-Cuff Large Reusable Latex Gloves
Big latex gloves like these are an essential cleaning tool for protecting your hands from chronic exposure to harsh cleaning products. One customer raved, "I'm a regular customer, and I have a professional cleaning business. The pink cleaning gloves will forever & always be my favorite. " Though the pink color appears to be discontinued, these are the same gloves available in different hues.
Scrub Buddies Scrub Brushes with Soft-Grip Handles
These scrub brushes are great for scrubbing tile surfaces clean, using an appropriate cleaner like LA's Totally Awesome. Apply a little bit as directed to the brush and scrub gently until the dirt lifts off the surface. As one satisfied buyer of several of these brushes said, "It's nice when a $1.25 can last you about a year. I bought a few of these brushes ... There is one in the car for car care. There's one under the sink for cleaning. I think I used that one last time to clean the carpet. And then we normally have one for dishes." They appear to be $1.50 now, but at that price, you can afford to keep a few around for various needs.
Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Soap Spray
At $5 a bottle, this Dawn dish soap is significantly more expensive than other items on this list, but also significantly less expensive than at other stores. If a foaming dish soap seems gimmicky, the results are anything but. One customer said that it's "by far the best I've ever used. Very effective and lasts a long time. Highly recommended!"
Scrub Buddies Antimicrobial Microfiber Cleaning Towels
These 2-packs of microfiber cleaning towels are great for cleaning sensitive kitchen surfaces, especially glass. Their ultra-soft texture guarantees a scratch-free shine with nonabrasive cleaning agents, and their antimicrobial properties mean you can rest easy knowing that nothing will be growing on your cleaning supplies. Customers say it's just a good general-purpose towel at a good price.
Brillo Basics Estracell No-Scratch Scrub Sponges
True to the name, these are just your basic kitchen sponges from Brillo, with a scrubbing pad tough enough for extra cleaning power but gentle enough that it won't scratch glassware. One customer swears by them: "For the price, [you] can't go wrong ... Rinse and dry fast. No bad smells ever." To get the most out of your $1.50, though, you've got to keep them clean after use: Clean your kitchen sponges with white vinegar, an easy and affordable solution that's also available at Dollar Tree.
Essentials Premium Sponge Mop Heads
Dollar Tree has no-frills sponge mop heads available for the chain's familiar $1.50 price point. As one customer said, these are "perfect because [the] mop head can be replaced frequently at a reasonable cost. Sturdy enough for repeated use." Keep your kitchen mop hygienic by replacing the head as needed. And if you need a compatible handle too, Dollar Tree also sells those for the same price.
The Home Store Mini Nesting Dustpan and Brush Sets
A hand broom and dustpan set like this is essential for everyday kitchen cleaning. There's no better way to clean up common dry messes like loose cereal, spilled flour, crumbs from snacking children, and more — buyers appreciate its versatility across the home and workplace. And the compact size means that this ultra-affordable set can live anywhere under the kitchen sink. If you don't have a set already, it's an absolute must-buy.
Essentials White Microfiber Fan Dusters
Dust gets everywhere in a home, and even the kitchen is no exception. A microfiber fan duster can be used on virtually any hard surface, but excels with harder-to-clean surfaces like light fixtures, wine racks, or the handles and knobs of display cookware. Indeed, one customer said, "I am in love with this duster. Not only for the ceiling fan but for [hard-to-reach] molding as well."
Home Collection White Bar Mop Cotton Towels
These 100% cotton kitchen towels are a versatile essential in any kitchen, especially for cleaning up simple liquid spills. They are absorbent, easy to clean, and difficult to destroy — one excited customer called them the "best bar towels I have ever used." Consider following Marie Kondo's kitchen towel storage tip: Fold them so that they stand in a drawer on their sides, making the most of tight spaces.