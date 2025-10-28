The 1800s Cast Iron Cookware Brand You Never See Anymore

Home cooks and professional chefs alike love cast iron cookware, but not all cast iron is made equal. There are plenty of cast iron brands to buy and to avoid, and vintage cast iron is often worth buying both for historical appeal and collectability. This is especially true if the pan in question is a Griswold, one of the most sought-after vintage cast iron brands.

The Griswold Manufacturing Company of Erie, Pennsylvania, was family-owned and operated from 1885 to 1957. During this time, it became well-known for high-quality, lightweight cast iron cookware, especially a large line of skillets. Toward the end of family ownership, it even produced unbranded versions of its cookware for Sears, expanding the pool of these now-collectibles.

Although the Griswold brand continued under new ownership for a few years after 1957, these pieces are generally not considered collectible. Some cookware from the family-owned era, however, can easily be worth hundreds if not thousands of dollars. But not every pan is a jackpot; there's a lot to watch out for — both with vintage cast iron in general, and Griswold specifically.