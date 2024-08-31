The Pantry Staple That'll Clean Your Sponges Like A Charm

Whether it is a perfectly balanced salad dressing or a flawless tangy marinade, some dishes just are not the same without vinegar. Vinegar has an unmistakable and unforgettable scent thanks to its acetic acid. It is easy to tell when a vegetable has been pickled to perfection with vinegar or when vinegar has saved a dish by filling in for a missing ingredient. But did you know it might also be the missing ingredient you have been looking for in your regular cleaning routine?

Not only does acetic acid give vinegar its characteristic smell, but it also makes vinegar an effective cleaning agent for countertops, faucets, restroom and kitchen appliances, and laundry. Why should sponges be left out of all the fun? Distilled white vinegar can kill foodborne germs like E. coli, salmonella, and listeria monocytogenes, all of which might be making their home in that lovely damp sponge on your kitchen counter.