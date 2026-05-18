The Whopping Number Of Restaurants Jimmy Buffett Owned Worldwide

Jimmy Buffett had an extensive music career with several signature songs, dozens of albums, and countless concerts full of Parrotheads — the in-universe term for Jimmy Buffett fans. But in 1985, Buffett founded Margaritaville Holdings, an early chapter in what would become his considerable business legacy.

In addition to merchandise, Buffett owned dozens of bars, restaurants, and hotels, all dedicated to the same breezy island vibes of his music. By the time of his death in 2023 at age 76, Margaritaville Holdings owned over 60 bars and restaurants spanning different concepts and continents. These restaurants were either standalone properties, like many of its signature Margaritaville restaurants, or included in the 20 different lodging options the company also owned.

Since Buffett's death, there have been some closures in the greater Margaritaville family, including a high-profile restaurant at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. But the company has grown in other places, including new resort properties in Lake Tahoe, Cape Cod, and Fort Myers, FL, as well as a standalone Salty Rim Bar & Grill in Flagler Beach, FL. There should be plenty more cheeseburgers in paradise for the traveling Parrotheads of the world.