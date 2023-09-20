Jimmy Buffett: The Story Of His Food Legacy

As Parrotheads across the globe mourn the loss of their forever Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett, we wanted to look at the icon that left a mark on the planet with more than his self-proclaimed genre of Gulf and Western music. The billionaire musician, songwriter, philanthropist, and entrepreneur spread his gospel of carefree living to as many people as possible with his 31 albums and 45 tours spanning a 50-year career. And as well-loved as he was as a musician, he may be even more respected as a savvy businessman, particularly the culinary empire he amassed.

All it takes to sense his affinity for good food and drinks is a look at the titles of many of his songs. Oeuvres like "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "I Wish Lunch Could Last Forever," "Dreamsicle," and the legendary "Margaritaville" all reference food, but his foodie legacy goes beyond the lyrics. Indeed, "Margaritaville" has the reputation of being the most lucrative song ever written if you factor in the restaurants, resorts, beverages, and more that all grew out of this iconic ditty. Pour yourself a tropical delight as we look at how this charismatic crooner became a prolific pioneer of epicurean delights.