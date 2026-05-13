The Quirky Island-Style Beer Brand Owned By Jimmy Buffett

When you think of Jimmy Buffett, it's difficult not to think about being on a beach, kicking back with a margarita. After all, it was his famous "Margaritaville" song that became the foundation for his empire outside of the music world. And while most people know the story of his food legacy, which is comprised of his Margaritaville cafes and frozen foods, the man who inspired the "Parrothead" movement and lifestyle also created his own beer brand. Buffett's brewsky is called Landshark Lager, and naturally, it is a beer with the same laidback island vibe of flip flops and cheeseburgers that the crooner is known for.

Landshark Lager is golden in color. It has a subtle sweetness that showcases its earthy and floral hops. Making its debut in 2007, it is brewed by the Margaritaville Brewing Co., but its name wasn't intuitive. It was first called "Lone Palm Lager" as a nod to a song on Buffett's "Fruitcakes" album. Fans and beer lovers were not digging it. So, they did a little creative thinking.

At one of the artist's most talked about concerts, his performance of the song "Fins" had the audience making the shape of the fin with their hands on top of their heads as Buffett yelled, "The LandSharks are coming!" It was a eureka moment, and Buffett's beer took off. However, it's important to note that the origin story of Landshark Lager would not have happened without Corona beer.