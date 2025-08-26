One Of Jimmy Buffett's Favorite Dishes Was A Creole Classic

It's no secret that Jimmy Buffett was laid-back and loved food. Many of his songs featured food and drink, from "Margaritaville" to "Cheeseburger in Paradise," but nothing spoke to him quite like gumbo. Not only did he dedicate an entire song to how much he loves the classic Creole dish, but it was also his favorite food to eat outside the studio.

His sister, Lucy Buffett, better known as Lulu, owns a chain of restaurants across the South where she serves plenty of coastal dishes, including Jimmy's favorite: Gumbo. She has said Jimmy would always order her gumbo when he came to her restaurants. "He loves gumbo. He can get anything else anywhere else," she told The Palm Beach Post. "But he can't get a good gumbo just anywhere."

While she certainly makes a good gumbo, Lucy credits their grandmother for the family recipe. Her crab and shrimp gumbo comes directly from her, and Jimmy often said she was the one who introduced him to the dish. As he sings in his "I Will Play for Gumbo" hit, "It started in my grandma's, in her kitchen by the sea."