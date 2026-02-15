Why You Should Stop Customizing Your Order At Restaurants

A professional kitchen should be a finely-tuned machine, efficiently churning out dishes through service. Interruptions to the flow are normal, but too many of them can become arduous and drag the whole process down, and asking for an excessive amount of customizations to your order can be one of the biggest culprits.

To be clear, this doesn't apply to allergies or other dietary restrictions, which should be accommodated as much as possible. But there are good reasons to frown upon custom orders. In some cases, the food as presented holds enough cultural significance that introducing cross-cultural ingredients is frowned upon. This is part of why certain customizations at a Jewish deli can be a faux pas.

Another reason ultimately comes down to money. Restaurants often prepare certain components such as sauces, soups, and starchy sides ahead of time, and making custom versions mid-service can be difficult or even impossible. Restaurant owners cite kitchen slowdowns and, since time is money, higher food and labor costs as a basis for disliking custom orders.