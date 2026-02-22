Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Used To Have A Completely Different Name

Among the many Taco Bell menu items, Mexican Pizza has become a fan favorite for devotees of the restaurant chain. Those devotees include celebrities like Doja Cat, who is credited (along with more than 200,000 petition signatures) with bringing back the beloved menu item in 2022 after a year-and-a-half hiatus. Even Dolly Parton can't get enough of Taco Bell: She adds a Mexican Pizza to her standard order and appeared with Doja in Taco Bell's "Mexican Pizza: The Musical" live event on TikTok. However, the Mexican Pizza wasn't always known by this name, starting out as Pizzazz Pizza instead.

Pizzazz Pizza might be one of the Taco Bell menu items from the 1980s you forgot about. The addition of the pizza in 1985 was part of a bigger plan to revamp the fast food chain after a survey revealed that customers didn't like how the restaurants looked. As a result, the chain's logo and staff uniforms were overhauled, and the Mexican pizza was added as a cross-cultural item. It's believed that it was called Pizzazz Pizza because the company felt from trials that the name Mexican Pizza implied that the dish would be spicy, which it's not.

Plus, the Los Angeles Times quoted then-Taco Bell president John Martin saying, "We want to be a McDonald's with pizazz." Perhaps the word "pizzazz" was being used company-wide to reference their goal for the revamp and stuck as an option for naming the pizza.