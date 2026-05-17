These 10 Trader Joe's Organic Foods Are Worth Every Penny, According To Customers
Trader Joe's is the destination for many shoppers who are interested in unique international products, viral seasonal staples, and delicious grab-and-go prepared meals, but it's also gained notoriety for its organic food options. Organic foods have become increasingly popular as shoppers become more informed about GMOs and synthetic pesticides, and look for cleaner ingredient lists with fewer artificial additives. While organic foods sometimes come with intimidating price tags at traditional grocery stores, Trader Joe's has built a loyal following by offering high-quality organic staples at accessible prices.
TJ's organic foods span categories, so you can find everything from pantry staples and snacks to premium meats and dairy products. Customers are particularly drawn to these organic products for their short and simple ingredient lists that still manage to deliver excellent flavor and quality. These popular food items prove that you don't have to break the bank to avoid unnecessary fillers and still enjoy delicious products. These ten customer-favorite organic Trader Joe's finds are some of the best examples of products shoppers believe are truly worth every penny.
1. Organic Peanut Butter
Trader Joe's organic peanut butter is a must-buy staple for many shoppers, and some shoppers prefer it to the non-organic option for its richer peanut flavor. The product contains only two ingredients: Organic Valencia peanuts and sea salt. Valencia peanuts are known for their slightly sweet flavor, making them the perfect ingredient for delicious, rich-tasting peanut butter. Like other natural and organic peanut butters, the oil does separate and gather at the top of the jar, but shoppers online recommend storing it upside down to avoid having to stir it up each time you open it.
A fan on Reddit said, "Trader Joe's peanut butter is light years beyond other brands. I don't know how they do it but their 'creamy' is actually creamy and smooth." Others think that it's the ideal consistency and flavor to use as a dip. You can buy it salted or unsalted and enjoy it with bananas, apples, or throw it into a blender to make a sweet, delicious protein smoothie.
2. To The Power of Seven Red Organic Juice Beverage
Trader Joe's carries several versions of the To the Power of Seven juices, including a green and purple flavor variety, but for many shoppers, the red juice is the best by far. True to its name, it is made from a blend of seven fruits and veggies: Organic strawberry and cranberry purées, organic hibiscus tea, organic beet, watermelon, elderberry, and apple juices. This blend of organic fruits and vegetables is sweet, but the addition of hibiscus tea thins out the juice and adds a welcome balance. Customers describe it as being refreshing and bright, and it is perfectly enjoyable on its own.
You can also add this to a fruit smoothie or mix it with seltzer water or coconut water, as some customers online suggest. It will also work well in a smoothie or cocktail. Fans of the drink say the watermelon and strawberry flavors come through the strongest, and appreciate that while it has a distinct sweet flavor profile, the only sugar comes from the fruit itself, and not unhealthy additives.
3. Organic Sweet Cream Creamer
Customers loved the original sweet cream creamer so much that Trader Joe's brought it back as an organic version. Trader Joe's organic sweet cream creamer is not only a delicious way to add flavor to your morning coffee, but an inexpensive one as well. Customers appreciate the simple ingredient list, with no oils — it simply contains organic milk, sugar, and cream. It's also not overly sweet the way some other brands are, and at just $2.99, it's far less expensive than leading competitors, like Chobani. A food reviewer for Business Insider ranked it above several other store-brand creamers, saying it will become a "repeat purchase."
One Reddit commenter said the product is a "good Chobani dupe" with a flavor profile that's slightly less sweet. Another chimed in, saying, "I personally think it's perfect, and love that it's only 3 ingredients and organic! Definitely repurchasing." If you're already a fan of the creamer, keep an eye out for the limited edition flavors, like organic spiced vanilla, that pop up seasonally.
4. Organic Pasture Raised Eggs
Pasture-raised eggs have several health and nutrition benefits, with more Vitamin D and E and over twice the amount of omega-3 fatty acids than eggs from caged hens. Organic eggs are laid by hens that were fed non-GMO food. The high-grade feed for the chickens translates into higher quality, more flavorful eggs. Additionally, pasture-raised eggs are often preferable to free-range as well, as the hens that lay these eggs have even more room to roam — the company boasts that these hens are given at least 108 square feet to roam and feed.
While organic pasture-raised eggs are more expensive than the non-organic caged or free-range alternatives, Trader Joe's does offer a product that is popular among shoppers and less expensive than some of the best egg brands. Customers appreciate that this TJ's product contains very large, high-quality eggs at a better price than some other grocery stores. For instance, TJ's eggs cost $6.99 for a dozen, compared to the Vital Farms brand sold at Vons for $11.99.
5. Organic Grass Fed Steak
Organic, grass-fed steak comes from cows raised in pastures, grazing for grass rather than being fed GMO-pumped grain for their entire lives, so it's the nutritionally superior form of red meat. And Trader Joe's has some excellent options for organic grass-fed steak that customers truly love, including sirloin, fillets, strip steak, tenderloin, and perhaps the most popular, ribeye. No matter what kind of cut you prefer, whether a leaner or a fatter cut of meat, there's a grass-fed, grass-finished option at Trader Joe's.
For a smaller cut of beef, suitable for a single person, you might try the organic top sirloin beef steak. If you want something more substantial, though, customers say the ribeye is the grass-fed beef cut you should buy at Trader Joe's because the thick, fattier cut of steak is tender and boasts tons of flavor. Some even compare it with wagyu.
6. Organic Corn Chip Dippers
The organic corn chip dippers are an all-time favorite Trader Joe's item for some, with one Reddit post saying, simply, "I just inhale the entire bag." These salty corn chips are perfectly tasty on their own, but people also appreciate their optimal shape as a vehicle for dipping chunky guacamole, salsa, buffalo chicken dip, or any of Trader Joe's other delicious spreads. In fact, customers love these chips so much that Trader Joe's made an elote flavor that another customer on Reddit called "the best things ever made."
The elote version of these chips has a Mexican-style street corn flavoring and ranks among the very best Trader Joe's snacks. Reviews have described them as a cross between a Frito and a Cool Ranch Dorito, due to their puffy texture and flavorful seasoning, with fans finding them far superior to the name brand, especially with the kick of spice the elote version comes with. Not to mention, for less than $3, these chips are a real steal.
7. Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
In a ranking of all of Trader Joe's chips, the organic blue corn tortilla chips earned the title of "best TJ's tortilla chip" from YouTube food critics, who describe the chips as "really light and really crispy." The salty, airy texture makes them a tasty snack on their own, but the chips could certainly be used for dipping, and the distinct blue corn flavor makes them stand out from other plain tortilla chips.
These chips really should rank among the most delicious Trader Joe's foods you can buy for less than $5, so they're well worth adding to your cart on your next grocery run. As a bonus, one food reviewer on YouTube explains that the thin, crunchy texture combined with the hearty salt flavor makes these an ideal lighter swap for some of those potato chips that are not good for us. He described them as having a "salty zip and snappy crunch" that will have him returning to buy more.
8. Gluten Free Organic Rolled Oats with Ancient Grains & Seeds
Overnight oats have become a very popular, nutritious breakfast staple for many, as this meal is filling and easily customizable with fruits, milks, and other additions. However, choosing the right rolled oats to use in this simple breakfast makes a huge difference in texture. Trader Joe's organic rolled oats include amaranth, quinoa, chia seeds, and flax seeds alongside the titular oats. One shopper who used the product in their overnight oats wrote on Reddit, "This morning I tried it & it was delicious and creamy. I think it's the ground other grains & seeds that give it a creamier consistency than just oats & chia seed that I usually make."
The oats have more of a chewy and creamy consistency, whereas some other brands can become mushy. Customers dress up these delicious oats in several ways, with one suggestion being to add vanilla protein powder, frozen strawberries, slivered almonds, and a drizzle of honey. A simpler option is to simply add peanut butter and sliced bananas. Or, if overnight oats aren't your thing, customers say the muffin recipe on the back of the bag makes an excellent quick breakfast!
9. Organic Carrots of Many Colors
Some shoppers might not realize that different colored carrots have varying flavor profiles and health benefits. For instance, purple carrots tend to have an earthier flavor profile, while yellow carrots are slightly sweeter. Multicolored carrots can add some welcome flavor variety to the root veggie, which makes them optimal for roasting. Customers online recommend preparing Trader Joe's organic rainbow carrots by roasting them in a cast-iron pan with browned butter, honey, and chili pepper flakes. But they're also delicious raw, with some ranch or hummus for dipping.
The carrots of many colors are uniquely flavored and aesthetically pleasing as well, making them more fun to eat for kids or more fun to serve for hosts. One Reddit commenter wrote, "They bring excellent color for a crudite platter!" There are tons of ways to incorporate these beautifully colored carrots into your meals, and TJ's also sells miniature versions of the rainbow carrots, which are popular among customers as well, although these aren't organic.
10. Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce
Trader Joe's is well known for its impressive array of dips, sauces, and spreads, a few of which find their way onto our ultimate ranking of Trader Joe's best snacks. One of the unique organic sauces that customers love is the roasted red pepper and almond pesto sauce, which is just about as versatile as a sauce can be. Customers appreciate the bold flavor of the red peppers as well as the slightly vinegary tang that comes through. The almond bits are slightly chewy, adding a welcome texture to the mix.
You can use this sauce as a non-traditional pesto with your pasta, but customers have their own favorite ways to integrate it into their meals. One reviewer explained that since the spread is thicker than a traditional marinara sauce, they enjoyed it spread on a piece of toasted sourdough, which really allows for the savory seasonings to shine — something that other reviewers agree with. This sauce is even chef-approved, with one Italian cooking pro calling it the only jarred pasta sauce they'll buy, regularly enjoying it on a flatbread pizza or drizzled over roasted veggies for a bold and bright flavor.