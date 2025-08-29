The Grass-Fed Beef Cut You Should Buy At Trader Joe's
Steak lovers know good beef is not just grass-fed, it comes from free-range cattle foraging for food in open pastures. And that's just the start of what modern-day meat connoisseurs are demanding of their steaks. Consumer reports show Americans care about how and where their beef is raised — they want meat that has been raised and processed locally under humane conditions. The sentiment is marked by an uptick in subscriptions from meat service companies like Omaha Steaks, which advertises products that come from small American ranches owned by real, relatable people. But you don't have to commit to a monthly subscription to snag yourself a gorgeous grass-fed, top-notch steak. Go to Trader Joe's and look for one of the newest additions to the meat department: Organic Grass Fed Boneless Ribeye Steak.
A 10-ounce grass-fed boneless ribeye at Trader Joe's will cost about $14.99, depending on the location. It's a bit pricier than other, more affordable steak cuts, but the price is worth it for the best kind of meat money can buy. Trader Joe's advertises that the entire line of Organic Grass Fed Angus Beef is sourced from a group of 2,000 small farms in the U.S. The cattle forage for their food on open pastures and have a completely organic, all-grass diet. Plus, it's not gas-flushed when it's packaged; instead, the ribeye is vacuum-sealed in plastic.
How does Trader Joe's Organic Grass Fed Boneless Ribeye Steak cook up?
Trader Joe's newest steak on the block is one beefy piece of meat. Each steak is cut thick, beautifully webbed with a few larger fat strips and a delicate network of marbling that makes ribeye the best for grilling. The fat melts into the meat as it cooks, resulting in a moist and tender steak worth savoring. It cuts like butter and has an ironically meaty, straightforward flavor that doesn't need any help from steak sauce. The best way to cook this ribeye is by searing it in a skillet so the juices and fat can really soak into the meat. But you can grill or oven-broil a ribeye as well. Cooked medium to medium-rare and lightly seasoned, this steak is as bold as it is big, making this cut of Trader Joe's steak everything a ribeye experience should be.
Trader Joe's Organic Grass Fed Boneless Ribeye is as close as you can get to a farm-to-table experience without making a visit to a ranch that serves dinner to the public. And if you're in the mood for a different cut, Trader Joe's also sells Organic Grass Fed Angus Beef top sirloin steaks, NY strip steaks, and tenderloin steaks — all sourced from the same collection of small farms in the U.S. If you can't get enough of the store's meat, here are five beef products your should buy and avoid while shopping at Trader Joe's.