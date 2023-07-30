History's First Cakes Looked A Whole Lot Different Than What We Have Today

It would be hard to imagine a world without cake. Virtually every special event humans celebrate is commemorated by some variation of the sweet treat. This confectionary delight has a long history of being utilized as a ritual offering to the gods, symbolizing the life cycle of humans and the passage of the seasons.

While the cake is found in cultures across the globe, it takes on various shapes, sizes, and flavors depending upon the individual culinary habits of a group of people. The type of cake a person makes is as representative of where you grew up as it is of distinct family traditions. And as technology has evolved to simplify and economize the production of cake, our capacity to be creative with the designs has morphed, as is evidenced by cake decorating programs and competitions proliferating across our televisions and streaming services.

What might be surprising to some is how different the earliest iterations of cake were from the modern round layered frosted towers of fondant one might see at a wedding reception or birthday party. Many of these primitive cakes were produced by the earliest humans with rudimentary cooking vessels and ovens. Let's look at how cakes have developed from the Neolithic to today.