Chocolate Mousse Used To Be Known By Another Puzzling Name

You know chocolate mousse. Chances are, you love chocolate mousse. A decadent concoction of chocolate and either whipped egg whites or whipped cream (or both), chocolate mousse is one of those desserts that just feels fancy despite it being surprisingly simple to make. It's also an extremely old dessert – its first recorded recipe dates to the 1700s (although it didn't gain popularity until the late 19th century). Oh, and during its rise to popularity, it was called "chocolate mayonnaise."

No, you didn't read that wrong; chocolate mousse was, in fact, once referred to as "mayonnaise de chocolat." No, this doesn't mean they were combining chocolate with mayonnaise back then; they just called it that (in between calling it chocolate mousse both before and after). Why was it called that? It turns out we don't actually know; we just know that was its name at one point from contemporary sources. It starts to make sense when you think about the ingredients and how it's made, though.