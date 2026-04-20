This Grocery Store Chocolate Cake Is Worth Every Penny, According To Reddit
Grocery store cakes rarely garner enthusiasm, so when a market goes above and beyond, we take notice. We already believe Publix has the best store-bought sheet cake, and Reddit has taken notice of the Southeastern chain store's bakery, as well. In the post, the user professed their love of the store's chocolate ganache supreme cake.
"I bought this for my mom's birthday cake. First off[,] it is beautiful. ... My mom absolutely loved it. ... Whoever made this did an excellent job," wrote the poster. Other customers agreed. "This was the birthday cake everyone in my family asked for 4 years in a row. It's delicious," replied one commenter. Getting a near-unanimous opinion on Reddit can be difficult. Only one user in the bunch expressed a dislike of this cake — everyone else loved it.
Many commented on how good it looks. The few who went into detail about its flavor described it as chocolatey. The initial poster's one critique was the intensity — "I like chocolate, but it was a little too much for me. I still give it a 9/10." As one fan put it: "chocolate lover[']s dream right there!"
How Publix Makes The Chocolate Cake
According to a user on Reddit who says they work in the bakery at Publix, the chocolate ganache supreme cake starts with frozen cake layers. Yes, you can freeze cake! The rest of the decoration is done in-store. "We make the ganache from scratch," wrote the worker. They described the process as satisfying. "They were incredibly fun to make," claimed another user. It sounds like there's a good reason you need to order this cake 24 hours in advance!
The price of the cake starts at $26.99. You can order it with chocolate or vanilla cake, depending on your chocolate tolerance. Chocolate whipped frosting fits between the layers and along the side. On top is ganache icing along with ribbons of fudge. (While fudge and ganache look similar, there are slight differences.) If you aren't ready to commit to a full cake, you can find slices on sale in two pieces (though prices will vary).