This Grocery Store Chocolate Cake Is Worth Every Penny, According To Reddit

Grocery store cakes rarely garner enthusiasm, so when a market goes above and beyond, we take notice. We already believe Publix has the best store-bought sheet cake, and Reddit has taken notice of the Southeastern chain store's bakery, as well. In the post, the user professed their love of the store's chocolate ganache supreme cake.

"I bought this for my mom's birthday cake. First off[,] it is beautiful. ... My mom absolutely loved it. ... Whoever made this did an excellent job," wrote the poster. Other customers agreed. "This was the birthday cake everyone in my family asked for 4 years in a row. It's delicious," replied one commenter. Getting a near-unanimous opinion on Reddit can be difficult. Only one user in the bunch expressed a dislike of this cake — everyone else loved it.

Many commented on how good it looks. The few who went into detail about its flavor described it as chocolatey. The initial poster's one critique was the intensity — "I like chocolate, but it was a little too much for me. I still give it a 9/10." As one fan put it: "chocolate lover[']s dream right there!"