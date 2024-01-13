Why Bartenders Aren't Fans Of The Long Island Iced Tea Cocktail

New Mexico State University delves into the dangers of alcohol overconsumption. It explains that as your body can only process 1 to 1½ ounces of alcohol every hour, the sheer volume of alcohol in a LIIT can easily overwhelm your system if too many are consumed in short order, putting you at risk of alcohol poisoning.

According to The Beat 92.5, a survey of 260 bartenders in the United States conducted by Alcohol.org found that nearly 30% are against the Long Island iced tea. Some bartenders may make one, but many mixologists won't, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bartender tossing one back. The safety of those bellied up at the bar is of the utmost importance to the people who make drinks, but it isn't the main reason bartenders turn up their noses to the LIIT. Frankly, the sheer number of ingredients included makes the drink an annoying ask for your mixologists, especially if the bar is busy. The LIIT contains essentially the entire liquor cabinet, and as such, is not a particularly cohesive cocktail flavor-wise. At the end of the day, the drink is thought of as the choice of an unseasoned drinker, someone seeking a quick buzz. As such, any bartender who prides themselves on crafting balanced drinks cannot abide this veritable garbage can of a cocktail.