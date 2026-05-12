'They're So Gross, I Love Them' — Aldi Shoppers Are Conflicted Over This Frozen Snack
There are certain foods and combinations that are embarrassing to admit that you like to eat. Pizza smothered with ranch dressing; ketchup à la Johnny Cash, dumped on eggs; and PB&J on hamburgers are among the unusual suspects. But for fans of Aldi, a German-based discount supermarket chain, this is another item to add to the list. The Bremer Angus Cheeseburger Pita Melt has caused quite a commotion among the Reddit community, with one member proclaiming, "They're so gross, I love them. Little bit of mustard and ketchup to dip." What is this mystifying product?
Bremer Angus Cheeseburger Pita Melts are just what they sound like: A portable, handheld pita filled with a beef patty and cheese. They are sold for $4.99 for a box of six and are easy to prepare. Just remove it from its plastic wrapper, and warm one up in the microwave for 40 seconds. Let it cool for 60 seconds because no one wants to burn the roof of their mouth, and you have a ready-made lunch, snack, or dinner.
How does it hold up after microwaving?
The Reddit thread that is debating this convenience food's merits and questionable qualities starts with the originator posting, "There is something off-putting about these, but I can't put my finger on it." This caused others to chime in with the first commenter typing, "Oh no, I actually love these," and others echoing the sentiment and offering condiment tips. One Redditor chirped, "I love these! With mango hot sauce, omg!" Still, another offered, "Those are my favorite breakfast abominations."
Other reviews of this weirdly satisfying snack food with a gas-station food vibe noted that the burger and cheese do not turn soggy after you microwave them. However, the pita doesn't maintain its soft texture, especially if you don't eat it right away. But otherwise, the general consensus is they're worth adding to your list of Aldi finds to look out for. This grocery store chain also sells a Bremer Chicken Melt that you may find lining the frozen food section of Aldi. They are described on the box as "oven-roasted breaded chicken breast patty & American cheese in a fresh-baked pita pocket." Add them to your list while you're at it.