'They're So Gross, I Love Them' — Aldi Shoppers Are Conflicted Over This Frozen Snack

There are certain foods and combinations that are embarrassing to admit that you like to eat. Pizza smothered with ranch dressing; ketchup à la Johnny Cash, dumped on eggs; and PB&J on hamburgers are among the unusual suspects. But for fans of Aldi, a German-based discount supermarket chain, this is another item to add to the list. The Bremer Angus Cheeseburger Pita Melt has caused quite a commotion among the Reddit community, with one member proclaiming, "They're so gross, I love them. Little bit of mustard and ketchup to dip." What is this mystifying product?

Bremer Angus Cheeseburger Pita Melts are just what they sound like: A portable, handheld pita filled with a beef patty and cheese. They are sold for $4.99 for a box of six and are easy to prepare. Just remove it from its plastic wrapper, and warm one up in the microwave for 40 seconds. Let it cool for 60 seconds because no one wants to burn the roof of their mouth, and you have a ready-made lunch, snack, or dinner.