27 Aldi Finds To Look Out For This April 2026

As Aldi fans know well, the discount grocery chain drops a new set of items each month, "Aldi Finds." For the most enthusiastic Aldi shoppers, the release of new Aldi Finds is an exciting time. Last month, in March, there were plenty of spring-themed Aldi Finds to look out for, and now, this April, there's a whole new slew of fun and tasty items to get excited about.

This list consists of some of the items that you should be on the lookout for this April while you do your grocery shopping. The list includes plenty of delicious food — there are fun snacks to keep around the house, easy-to-make meals for busy weekdays, and even kitchen organizational products to help keep your space a little less cluttered. Some of the most noteworthy items include braided stuffed nachos, strawberry shortcake granola, and a whole prawn and white wine salmon wellington. Read on to learn more about these exciting items and see what else Aldi has in store for April.