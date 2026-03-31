27 Aldi Finds To Look Out For This April 2026
As Aldi fans know well, the discount grocery chain drops a new set of items each month, "Aldi Finds." For the most enthusiastic Aldi shoppers, the release of new Aldi Finds is an exciting time. Last month, in March, there were plenty of spring-themed Aldi Finds to look out for, and now, this April, there's a whole new slew of fun and tasty items to get excited about.
This list consists of some of the items that you should be on the lookout for this April while you do your grocery shopping. The list includes plenty of delicious food — there are fun snacks to keep around the house, easy-to-make meals for busy weekdays, and even kitchen organizational products to help keep your space a little less cluttered. Some of the most noteworthy items include braided stuffed nachos, strawberry shortcake granola, and a whole prawn and white wine salmon wellington. Read on to learn more about these exciting items and see what else Aldi has in store for April.
Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes
Pancake lovers are in for a treat with this first item: Mini stuffed pancakes from Breakfast Best. Each of these mini pancakes is stuffed with a chocolate hazelnut filling that is creamy and sweet. Keep these in the freezer for when you want a breakfast that's on the sweeter side — or save them for an after-dinner dessert. This product is made without artificial colors or flavors, and each serving has a small boost of protein (three grams). Buy a 10-count bag of these mini stuffed pancakes from Aldi starting April 1 for $3.47.
Millville Strawberry Shortcake Granola
If you're looking for a unique granola flavor to upgrade your morning yogurt bowl, then look no further than these two new flavors from Millville at Aldi: Strawberry shortcake and raspberry lemonade. These two unique flavors will bring some extra sweetness to your yogurt and granola bowl while still having the hearty element of other granolas. Or, grab a handful when you want a quick, filling, and tasty snack. The granola bag boasts that it's a good source of both fiber and iron, while also having 33 grams of whole grains per serving. Buy an 11-ounce bag of one of these Millville granolas starting April 1, with each bag priced at $3.59.
Mattigan's Dubai Style Pistachio Cream Spread
Lately, chocolates that are stuffed with Dubai-style pistachio cream have been everywhere — and if you need a refresher on the topic, you can read our guide on the viral Dubai chocolate bar, explained. If you've tried one of these chocolates but found yourself most interested in the pistachio cream in the middle, then you need to buy a jar of Mattigan's Dubai-style pistachio cream spread at Aldi. The spread is made with pistachio and kataifi (which is a string pastry made of shredded filo). Spread this pistachio cream over scones or use it as a topping for homemade pancakes. You can purchase a 7.05-ounce jar of the pistachio cream for $5.99, starting April 1 at Aldi.
Crofton Storage Bowl Set
As mentioned above, April's Aldi Finds also feature some kitchen functional items that you may be in need of to get your space more organized. One of these items is the Crofton storage bowl set, which comes with four bowls of different sizes (each of which comes with a matching lid). These bowls can be used to store leftovers or even as decorative bowls for fruit, bread, or other countertop items. To top it off, this bowl set has a lovely teal coloring that will give your kitchen a pop of color. To save space, you can also stack these while they're being stored (with the lid off). Buy the storage bowl set for $6.99 starting April 8 at Aldi.
Deutsche Kuche Spinach & Ricotta Strudel
While you could make your own strudel at home, it can be somewhat of an involved process — so it's a good idea to keep a ready-made one in your kitchen, like this new Deutsche Kuche spinach and ricotta strudel from Aldi. The German-inspired dish consists of a puff pastry that has been stuffed with a delicious and savory blend of ricotta cheese and spinach. It's a hearty dish that is sure to satisfy your strudel cravings. This strudel will be available at Aldi on April 29 and costs $4.49 each.
Specially Selected Frozen Salmon Wellington
While the classic beef Wellington may be the more popular dish, don't discount the salmon Wellington, which is just as delicious and showstopping. Just like with the beef wellington, this salmon is wrapped up in a delicate puff pastry, making for one delectable dish that makes for the perfect entree to serve at a party to impress your guests (even if you didn't make it entirely from scratch). There are two variations of this salmon wellington to choose from: Prawn and white wine or cheese and dill. Or, instead of choosing, you may just want to grab both to try. Each Wellington serves five people. These salmon wellingtons will be available at Aldi starting April 1, for $8.99 each.
ALDI Chili Garlic Edamame
Here's a product that will make for a delicious and easy appetizer: Chili garlic edamame. Edamame is already delicious on its own, but the spicy element here from the chili really takes this dish to the next level. Buy a bag of these in your freezer to keep around for when you need an easy appetizer — serve them before dishes like a beef and veggie stir fry or mirin-glazed salmon for one memorable and tasty evening. Buy a 10-ounce bag of chili garlic edamame for $2.89 each starting April 8 at Aldi.
Specially Selected Norwegian Crispbread
Aldi will soon be selling two different flavors of Norwegian crispbread, which is essentially a flat, crispy bread. The flavor choices are sea salt or everything seasoning, so you have two tasty options to choose from. We have a recipe for curried chicken salad on crispbread that you can try out after buying this item — or use it as a crunchy base for other similar foods, like tuna salad. It can also be paired with one of your favorite dips, like a Buffalo chicken dip. Buy the Norwegian crispbread from Aldi starting April 8 for $3.49.
Crofton Glass Bake and Store
Here's another kitchen item that you may be in need of: The Crofton glass bake and store. Essentially, this is a glass bakeware item that can go directly into the oven for any of your cooking needs. Additionally, it comes with a lid that you can use to store any leftovers. In other words, this item cuts out the step of having to transfer leftovers from the baking dish to an airtight container. It's available in different shapes and sizes, as well. Starting April 8, you can buy the Crofton glass bake and store dish for $9.99 at Aldi.
Deutsche Kuche Peanut Puffs
If you love a peanut-flavored snack, then you're going to need to add a bag of these Deutsche Kuche peanut puffs to your grocery cart once they become available. These crunchy corn snacks are flavored with freshly ground peanuts, so they're light and crispy and packed full of yummy, nutty flavor. Keep a bag of these around for when you want something crunchy and peanut-y — that isn't, say, crunchy peanut butter. You can buy these peanut puffs starting April 29 for $2.49.
Casa Mamita Stuffed Nachos
Nachos certainly don't need to be improved in any way, but if you're looking for a more unique take on the popular dish, then you'll want to buy a bag of these breaded stuffed nachos from Casa Mamita. There are three yummy fillings to choose from: Queso, kickin' chicken, or beef and cheese. You can't go wrong with any of the three flavors, so pick the one that best suits your preferences (or just try all three). This easy-to-prepare dish makes for a fantastic appetizer that is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it. Buy a 14-ounce box of the stuffed nachos for $4.29, starting April 8.
Deutsche Kuche Bavarian Soft Pretzels
A classic soft pretzel undeniably makes for a delicious snack. So, with that in mind, it sure seems like a good idea to keep a box of these Deutsche Kuche Bavarian soft pretzels in your freezer, so you can easily get your hands on one whenever you feel like it. These pretzels taste yummy all on their own, but you can also use them as an excuse to try making some homemade sauces, such as a classic cheese sauce or a honey mustard. Starting April 29, you can buy a six-count box of these soft pretzels at Aldi for $4.29.
Crofton Speckled Ceramic Braiser or Saute Pan
Next up, we have a cookware item from Crofton that works as either a braiser or a saute pan. It has a teal exterior with a white speckled interior, as well as a matching lid. This pan can be used for a number of different recipes — whether it's an easy chicken stir fry or braised fennel — so it's certainly worth having in your kitchen. You can buy this versatile pan for $16.99 starting April 8 at Aldi.
Whole & Simple Protein Bowls
If you need an easy-to-prepare meal that's also on the healthier side, then check out these Whole & Simple microwaveable protein bowls. There are two flavor options: Edamame or chickpea and tahini. The chickpea and tahini option, for example, consists of a rice blend, a veggie blend, and green and white garbanzo beans, as well as a sauce. Each bowl has 14 grams of protein, a ½ cup serving of vegetables, and 41 grams of whole grain. It's perfect for a quick and easy lunch that will also be filling. Each bowl costs $3.19 and will be available at Aldi starting April 15.
Park St. Deli Chimichurri or Pesto Sauce
If you're a sauce and condiment lover, then this next set of items is for you — Aldi will soon be selling both chimichurri and pesto from Park St. Deli. Buy either one or both of these condiments to save some time (rather than making them from scratch). The chimichurri can be used as a topping for grilled meat or fish, such as perhaps our five-ingredient grilled salmon or grilled steak. Meanwhile, the pesto can be added to your favorite pasta dish, spread on a sandwich, or even used as a pizza base. Each tub of either chimichurri or pesto sauce costs $2.89 and will be available starting April 15.
Crofton Premium Fridge Trays
It's definitely way too easy for the fridge to get too cluttered and disorganized. If you agree with this sentiment, then you may want to buy one of these Crofton premium fridge trays. Each tray has two adjustable dividers, so you can organize your fridge items exactly to your liking. There's also a handle at the front, so you can easily pull it out to grab items at the back. Adding one or two of these to your fridge can make a massive difference in how organized your fridge feels. Each fridge tray costs $7.99 and will be available at Aldi on April 1.
Clancy's Cinnamon Churros
This next snack is essentially the crunchy version of a churro. The bag of Clancy's cinnamon churros contains crispy twists that have been coated with cinnamon and sugar, making for one sweet and tasty treat. If you find yourself often in the mood for churros, then it's definitely a good idea to keep a bag of these around the house. Starting April 22, you can buy a 3-ounce bag of these crunchy cinnamon churros for $1.39.
Southern Grove Horchata or Spicy Queso Trail Mix
Anyone who is on the lookout for a new and interesting trail mix will be happy to learn that Aldi is about to have two new options with unique flavors. The new Southern Grove mixes come in either spicy queso or horchata. The spicy queso trail mix, for example, consists of cheddar-seasoned cashews, jalapeño-seasoned peanuts, jalapeño cheddar sesame sticks, roasted vegetable corn triangles, pepper jack cheese crisps, and salsa-seasoned corn sticks. In other words, it's spicy, cheesy, crunchy, and nutty all at once. These trail mixes will be available at Aldi starting April 22 for $4.89 per 7-ounce bag.
Casa Mamita Mini Empanadas
There may be only one empanada recipe that you will ever need, but if you don't feel like putting in the work to make them from scratch, then it doesn't hurt to have a box of these Casa Mamita mini empanadas in the freezer for a quick fix. You can choose between either the chicken-stuffed empanadas or, for a non-meat option, the corn and black bean empanadas. Since these are mini-sized, they work well as an appetizer. Or, serve a few of them along with, say, rice and beans for a full meal. Each 9.6-ounce box costs $4.99 and will be available at Aldi starting April 22.
Crofton 10-Piece Food Storage
If you're in need of some useful, straightforward airtight containers, then add this Crofton 10-piece food storage set to your Aldi cart in April. It comes with five containers (each of a different size), along with a matching lid. These can be used for storing leftovers, taking meals with you on the go, or meal prepping for the week. And if you do use these for meal prepping, be sure to read our 20 brilliant meal prep hacks that will save you tons of time. This storage food set will be available on April 1 for the price of $12.99.
Casa Mamita Layered Tostada
Here's another tasty Mexican-inspired dish from Casa Mamita: A layered tostada, which comes with either a beef or chicken filling. The beef tostada, for example, features a mix of seasoned beef, pinto beans, red sauce, and olives between two tortillas, along with a topping of cheddar cheese, jack cheese, Monterey cheese, tomatoes, and green onions. It's filling, flavorful, and makes for a fantastic, quick, and easy lunch. Buy a box of the Casa Mamita layered tostada from Aldi starting April 22 for $3.89.
Deutsche Kuche Spatzle
Next up, we have another pre-made meal that's easy to whip up for a quick dinner — it's the Deutsche Kuche garlic sage spätzle (which is a German egg noodle dish). The dish consists of spätzle pasta and mozzarella cheese coated in a sage and garlic sauce. This is perfect if you'd like to try a dish that's a little more unique — but still easy to make on a busy weeknight evening. It will be available at Aldi starting April 29, and a 20-ounce bag costs $4.99.
Crofton Cereal Containers
If you eat a lot of cereal, then it's a good idea to buy this Crofton cereal container once it becomes available. Transfer your cereal into this container to make sure that it stays as fresh as possible. This is a good item to have if you like to buy multiple cereals at once, so you can ensure that they don't go stale if they end up being in your pantry for a while. It has an airtight lid with an opening for easy pouring. Buy one (or a few) of these cereal containers for $7.99 each starting April 1.
Casa Mamita Mini Tacos
For an easy appetizer or even a light lunch (perhaps paired with a side salad), all you need to do is heat up some of these Casa Mamita mini tacos. There are three variations to choose from: Chicken, beef, or Southwest veggie. The chicken ones, for example, consist of white meat chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, and green tomatillo salsa, all of which is wrapped up in a fried crunchy corn tortilla. Pair these with homemade guacamole or fresh salsa to take them to the next level. Each bag, which comes with 24 tacos, will cost $5.99 and be available at Aldi starting April 22.
Sundae Shoppe Mango with Chili Lime or Lemon Fruit Bar
If you love having a cold, refreshing and tasty treat in the afternoon or for dessert, then you may want to check out these new fruit bars from Sundae Shoppe at Aldi. For a classic flavor, you can choose the lemon fruit bars, or, for something a little bit more unique (and with a kick of heat), try out the mango with chili lime ones. Really, you can't go wrong with either option, both of which are made with real fruit. Buy a six-count box for $3.79 starting April 22 at Aldi.
Deutsche Kuche Doppel Keks Sandwich Cookies
Here's another German-inspired food from Deutsche Kuche: Doppel Keks, which are German sandwich cookies. The biscuit cookies are filled with a cocoa cream filling, so this treat is crunchy, creamy, and chocolatey all at once. Keep these around the house for when you want a simple yet delicious treat. Or, take them to the next level by pairing them with a scoop of chocolate ice cream or dipping them in an easy-to-make homemade three-ingredient dessert dip. These sandwich cookies will be available at Aldi starting April 29, with the price set at $3.89.
Crofton Floral Cast Iron Dutch Oven
The Dutch oven is a versatile piece of cookware that you'll get a ton of use out of if you have one in your kitchen. You can use it to roast veggies, to make stews or soups, or even to deep fry. The Dutch oven is also your best friend when it comes to making bread in an easy and efficient manner. All this is to say, you should invest in Aldi's cast-iron Dutch oven from Crofton when it becomes available in April. The lid has a beautiful floral pattern to make the dishware just a little bit more interesting and aesthetically pleasing. There are also two sturdy handles on the side for easy handling. It comes in a variety of fun colors to choose from. Buy this floral Dutch oven from Aldi starting April 1 for $19.99.