Don't Knock A PB&J Burger Until You Actually Try One
When burgers first sizzled into the country's culinary consciousness, they were pretty standard: a patty between two buns, sometimes topped with cheese and sometimes not. Lettuce, tomato, and onion became common toppings, along with condiments like ketchup, but for the most part, the creativity stopped there. These days, you can step into a burger joint and find everything from macaroni and cheese on the burger to buns being swapped for glazed donuts. But if you're an adventurous burger eater, don't turn your nose up at a peanut butter and jelly burger; it's a sweet and savory experience that, allergies notwithstanding, you won't want to miss out on.
Peanut butter and jelly pair perfectly for a reason: Peanut butter has that nutty, salty flavor that contrasts so well with jelly's sweetness, creating the ultimate combo beloved by children and adults alike. It might sound like an unexpected burger topping, but paired with a seasoned beef patty, it makes a triple threat of sweet, salty, and savory.
Why you should try a PB&J burger
Adding a sweet element to a burger has become a great way to create a memorable flavor profile, and the peanut butter and jelly burger is no exception. At Slater's 50/50 in San Diego, the peanut butter and jelly accompany a beef patty, but the addition of bacon also rounds out the dish. Both salty and savory, bacon pairs surprisingly well with peanut butter and jelly, and, of course, it's a common burger topping as well.
Peanut butter on a burger might seem unusual, but the spread is commonly used to balance flavor in savory dishes — especially in Asian cuisine. Spicy peanut noodles are a quick meal that often finds nutty peanut butter paired with salty soy sauce or spicy chili flakes. Another intriguing dish exploring the savoriness of this nut is the peanut butter and pickle sandwich.
While the true origin of the peanut butter and jelly burger is unconfirmed, a report on the trend of adding peanut butter to a hamburger by The Pittsburgh City Paper notes that The Wheel Inn in Sedalia, Missouri, is commonly thought to be the most likely originator of the sandwich, which it called the Guberburger. The idea took off, and people started adding jelly into the mix at some point, giving it a distinct sweetness. Now, you can find PB&J burgers in many places outside of Missouri.
Tips for making a PB&J burger
The trick for building the best peanut butter and jelly burger is to check that the ratios make sense during preparation. You don't want too much of a good thing, so depending on the thickness of your patty, you might need more or less peanut butter or jelly. Simply prepare the beef patty as you would any burger, then layer each bun with a thin layer of peanut butter and a thin layer of jelly; this puts the flavor on both sides of the burger.
Texture-wise, beef patties have a soft chew, and — unless you use the crunchy kind — there is little-to-no difference between the peanut butter's smoothness and the jelly's softness. If you're a fan of bacon, it wouldn't hurt to add one or two pieces; it not only adds to the savory, fatty flavor elements but is useful for its crispness, too. If you don't like bacon, try adding thick-cut homemade potato chips — it sounds a bit funny, but considering all of the attributes (salt, fat, crunch) they share with bacon, they'll pair with the PB&J just as well as bacon would.