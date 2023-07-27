Don't Knock A PB&J Burger Until You Actually Try One

Adding a sweet element to a burger has become a great way to create a memorable flavor profile, and the peanut butter and jelly burger is no exception. At Slater's 50/50 in San Diego, the peanut butter and jelly accompany a beef patty, but the addition of bacon also rounds out the dish. Both salty and savory, bacon pairs surprisingly well with peanut butter and jelly, and, of course, it's a common burger topping as well.

Peanut butter on a burger might seem unusual, but the spread is commonly used to balance flavor in savory dishes — especially in Asian cuisine. Spicy peanut noodles are a quick meal that often finds nutty peanut butter paired with salty soy sauce or spicy chili flakes. Another intriguing dish exploring the savoriness of this nut is the peanut butter and pickle sandwich.

While the true origin of the peanut butter and jelly burger is unconfirmed, a report on the trend of adding peanut butter to a hamburger by The Pittsburgh City Paper notes that The Wheel Inn in Sedalia, Missouri, is commonly thought to be the most likely originator of the sandwich, which it called the Guberburger. The idea took off, and people started adding jelly into the mix at some point, giving it a distinct sweetness. Now, you can find PB&J burgers in many places outside of Missouri.