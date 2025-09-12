The Controversial Topping Johnny Cash Dumped On His Morning Eggs

Some dishes are deeply personal, especially when it comes to eggs. The method for making perfect scrambled eggs can differ from person to person, as does how an individual likes to eat them. Some like them served with salsa or hot sauce, while others, including country music artist and outlaw poet Johnny Cash, like theirs with ketchup. While ketchup and eggs seem perfectly normal to some, it's also a controversial way to use this condiment and can cause quite the food fight. In fact, Anthony Bourdain once shared on X, "Major chain hotel breakfast. That the eggs come automatically with a ramekin of ketchup makes me sad and worried for the fate of the world."

However, Cash, who ate his ketchup-topped scrambled eggs with fried bologna, was a man who wouldn't back down. He liked what he liked, and growing up in the hill country of southern Arkansas during the Great Depression probably had a little bit of influence on him when it came to this pairing. Ketchup, with its impressive shelf life, was often used to make dishes more appealing and hearty. From spaghetti to eggs, this sweet, tomato-based food was the common ingredient households could rely on to up the flavor when the cabinets were bare.