I Tried Every Aldi Peanut Butter And These Two Are The Best

Peanut butter is a household staple, and it doesn't matter your age. You can always find a use. From adding a scoop to your oatmeal for your protein gains or making a PB&J for your kids (or maybe yourself), the possibilities feel endless. Spread it on your toast, eat it with a banana, and let's not forget the array of sweets like homemade cookies or some store-bought peanut butter cups. But there are so many brands out there. Which peanut butter is your go-to? I had a couple of favorites, but did you know Aldi carries a few signature options? I grabbed them all to see which — if any — were worth the buy.

Whether you're here for a crunchy spread or the creamiest PB you can find, Aldi seems to have something for everyone. Let's take a look at the chain's four peanut butter options to learn about their nutritional information, ingredients, and how they stack up against each other. You might just find a new favorite PB for your pantry.