I Tried Every Aldi Peanut Butter And These Two Are The Best
Peanut butter is a household staple, and it doesn't matter your age. You can always find a use. From adding a scoop to your oatmeal for your protein gains or making a PB&J for your kids (or maybe yourself), the possibilities feel endless. Spread it on your toast, eat it with a banana, and let's not forget the array of sweets like homemade cookies or some store-bought peanut butter cups. But there are so many brands out there. Which peanut butter is your go-to? I had a couple of favorites, but did you know Aldi carries a few signature options? I grabbed them all to see which — if any — were worth the buy.
Whether you're here for a crunchy spread or the creamiest PB you can find, Aldi seems to have something for everyone. Let's take a look at the chain's four peanut butter options to learn about their nutritional information, ingredients, and how they stack up against each other. You might just find a new favorite PB for your pantry.
Simply Nature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter
Up first is the Simply Nature brand with its creamy organic peanut butter. This one is the healthiest in the bunch, as it's unsweetened and only has 2 grams of sugar. In 2 tablespoons, you'll also find 190 calories and 8 grams of protein.
Regarding the ingredient list, this one is as simple as they come. The only two ingredients are organic peanuts and sea salt. Seriously, that's it. But with a healthy peanut butter comes a few issues. The first is the oil. Stirring didn't help, so if you grab this one, make sure you store it upside down. Second, you won't find any sweetness here. While that's not a bad thing, it's not everyone's cup of tea.
For me, I thought this was a solid health-conscious option. The peanuts offer some texture, and while I didn't love the consistency (it was a little slimy), the roasted flavor is key. If you're looking for an ingredient-forward PB, I highly recommend this one.
Peanut Delight No-Stir Creamy Peanut Butter
Next, I took a look at Peanut Delight's No-Stir Creamy Peanut Butter. This one contains 190 calories, 7 grams of protein, and 3 grams of sugar in 2 tablespoons. For ingredients, you'll find a few more, but the list remains relatively healthy. The No-Stir PB features dry roasted peanuts (90%), cane sugar, palm oil, salt, and molasses. You can see where that touch of sugar comes from, but the sweetness in the bite is derived from all-natural products.
After trying Simply Nature's organic option and then trying this option, you can definitely tell there is added sugar here. However, it's not overpowering or artificial. I enjoyed the fact that there was a sweet touch to this bite while also showcasing the roasted peanut flavor. There is a good balance when it comes to taste versus ingredients.
What were the negatives with this one? The texture. It was thick like frosting, and while it was creamy, there was just something off here for me. The taste saved the review, but I'd go light with this one, for sure.
Peanut Delight Creamy Peanut Butter
If you're looking for a traditional peanut butter, Peanut Delight's Creamy option is where it's at. This one contains 180 calories, 7 grams of protein, and 4 grams of sugar in 2 tablespoons. While it features the same base ingredients like dry roasted peanuts, sugar, salt, and molasses, it also contains hydrogenated vegetable oil. I know this can be a turn off for some, but if you're looking for a classic PB flavor, especially for baking cookies, Peanut Delight Creamy PB is the top choice.
This peanut butter was very thick and creamy, but I liked the texture way better than the no-stir version. This one was smoother and offered a more spreadable experience. You can definitely tell there is more sugar in this one, as you lose some of that roasted peanut flavor, but overall, it was a balanced bite. It doesn't taste as healthy, but not everyone wants a healthy snack. If you like Jif or Skippy, you'll probably like this option from Aldi.
Peanut Delight Crunchy Peanut Butter
Last but not least is Peanut Delight's Crunchy Peanut Butter. I tried it last merely because I am not a fan of chunky PB — no hate to anyone who is. This one contains 180 calories, 7 grams of protein, and 3 grams of sugar in 2 tablespoons. Just like its creamy counterpart, this one features dry roasted peanuts, sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil, salt, and molasses.
Honestly, this one tastes just like Peanut Delight's Creamy version, except this one has texture. If you crave those peanut chunks, you'll enjoy this bite, for sure. What the peanut chunks do well is tone down the sweetness in a good way, making this seem a little healthier and heartier than its ingredient list.
Overall, I have no negative notes here. This option is solely preference. If you like texture, I definitely recommend you give the crunchy PB option a try.
Final thoughts
Aldi offers four stellar peanut butter options. From health-forward to flavorful, there seems to be something for everyone. With that said, it was hard to name a "best."
Picking a peanut butter ultimately comes down to personal preference, which made me pick a favorite in each category. Regarding everyday use, I would pick Simply Nature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter. This one had the best ingredient list and tasted the most natural. I would absolutely put this one on my toast or in my oatmeal every day. Regarding flavor and texture, I would pick Peanut Delight's Creamy Peanut Butter. This one had a classic taste, and it's the one I would pick to bake my mom's Christmas favorite: peanut butter blossoms. You need that extra sugary kick for the best-tasting cookies.
When it comes to PB, this seems to be a personal choice, but one thing I can promise is that Aldi has something for every palate in your household. Head on down and check out Aldi's selection today!