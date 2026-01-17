8 Aldi Jellies And Preserves, Ranked Worst To Best

There's something to be said about a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but as I've aged, I've realized there's far more complexity to the process than meets the eye. Which peanut butter brand is best to choose, and should it be creamy or chunky? Then there's the jelly, where endless possibilities abound. Don't even get me started on bread types. When it comes to my PB&J, it was a solid grape jelly that did the trick at first, but I've shifted to strawberry over the years. While I know opting for these simple flavors makes me super basic, I also know there is a large world of jams, jellies, fruit spreads, and preserves out there waiting to be had. For this taste test, I visited my local Aldi store to see what they had on the shelves. Knowing this chain, I knew I'd find some great treats.

From apricot preserves to your traditional concord grape, Aldi has it all. I decided to try every flavor to find the best of the best. Grab your favorite bread, pull out your all-time favorite peanut butter from the pantry, and let's decide which jelly is your next go-to. No matter how you make your sammie or how you upgrade your PB&J, I only have one request: cut it diagonally.