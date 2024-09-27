27 Discontinued Snack Foods From The '90s You Totally Forgot About

The 1990s were a glorious time to be a kid, or even to be a kid at heart. That was especially true when it came to snacks, where new ones seemed to be conjured up by Keebler, Nabisco, General Mills, and the like, and hit grocery stores every week. The options were endless for parents looking to fill out their child's brown bag lunch with a bit of sweetness or saltiness, or to have something to munch on after school.

A lot of these snacks didn't last all that long on shelves, while others proved to have a bit of staying power before eventually being discontinued. Decades later, many of those fleeting snacks still have devoted fans screaming for their return, but others have simply been forgotten. Let's rev up the time machine and return to the simple era of the '90s, where "Saved By The Bell," MC Hammer, and denim overalls were everywhere, and so were these forgotten snacks that we should all try to remember.