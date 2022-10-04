Smuckers Is Introducing Brand New Bite-Sized Uncrustables. Here's What We Know

If your child hates sandwich crusts as much as you loathe making lunches, Smucker's peanut butter Uncrustables have likely become a staple in your household. It's not hard to see why: They're crustless and require absolutely zero preparation.

Indeed, parents across the nation have been selecting this user-friendly product ever since it was introduced, and it's seemingly been popular among consumers. In 2021, J.M. Smucker Co. made an investment of $1.1 billion to expand production of their Uncrustables with the construction of a new Alabama facility — a move that Food Business News stated was intended to double the company's capacity to manufacture these frozen gems. Parents magazine calls Uncrustables "a dream for busy parents and picky eaters," and reported that during the pandemic, social media was abuzz with panic over shortages of the product.

It's not just kids that crave these quick snacks either. In a 2022 write-up on the stackable sandwich-on-the-go, Eater lauded the Uncrustable's jam-to-peanut-butter ratio as spot-on, calling it a "marvel of modern food science." Like Eater, if you happen to think the Uncrustable is a sandwich miracle, you are about to have your mind blown. Smuckers is expanding the Uncrustable line-up, broadening your frozen sandwich repertoire.