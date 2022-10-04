Smuckers Is Introducing Brand New Bite-Sized Uncrustables. Here's What We Know
If your child hates sandwich crusts as much as you loathe making lunches, Smucker's peanut butter Uncrustables have likely become a staple in your household. It's not hard to see why: They're crustless and require absolutely zero preparation.
Indeed, parents across the nation have been selecting this user-friendly product ever since it was introduced, and it's seemingly been popular among consumers. In 2021, J.M. Smucker Co. made an investment of $1.1 billion to expand production of their Uncrustables with the construction of a new Alabama facility — a move that Food Business News stated was intended to double the company's capacity to manufacture these frozen gems. Parents magazine calls Uncrustables "a dream for busy parents and picky eaters," and reported that during the pandemic, social media was abuzz with panic over shortages of the product.
It's not just kids that crave these quick snacks either. In a 2022 write-up on the stackable sandwich-on-the-go, Eater lauded the Uncrustable's jam-to-peanut-butter ratio as spot-on, calling it a "marvel of modern food science." Like Eater, if you happen to think the Uncrustable is a sandwich miracle, you are about to have your mind blown. Smuckers is expanding the Uncrustable line-up, broadening your frozen sandwich repertoire.
Smucker's new Uncrustables line is filled with meat and cheese
In a September 2022 press release, the J.M. Smucker Co. shared that Uncrustable Meat and Cheese Bites, a new product line, will hit grocery store shelves in early October. This means two new flavors — Uncured Ham and Cheddar plus Turkey and Colby Jack — will be available to up your "freezer to lunchbox" game. And this time, they'll be bite-sized.
This expansion seems to be just another step in Smucker's quest for frozen sandwich greatness. Smucker's Senior VP, Tina Floyd," told Cleveland.com in June 2022 that the company is confident they "can get to a billion dollars in the next five years." After producing roughly a billion Uncrustables over the past 12 months and achieving $500 million in annual sales, it would appear that these crustless disks are headed in the right direction. It makes one wonder what other flavors will be added to the Smucker's Uncrustables family.