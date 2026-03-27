Grow The Best Tomato Plants With These 11 Cheap Home Depot Tools (Starting At $5)

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Originally called "poison apples" by some Europeans in the 16th century, tomatoes are the second-most eaten vegetable in the United States as of 2019. Yes, we know they are fruits on a botanical level, but they are treated like vegetables in the culinary world. Either way you slice it, though, growing your own affords you the benefit of enjoying this produce during peak freshness rather than after it has been shipped to your local grocer. And, you can get all the tools that you need at Home Depot without breaking the bank.

From protecting your hands and preparing the soil to caring for and watering your tomato plants, Home Depot is a treasure trove for all of your gardening tool needs. Daily Meal searched for the most affordable products and found nearly a dozen that customers have rated 4.4 stars and higher. Whether you only plant tomatoes or want to grow certain plants nearby (aka carrots and onions), these gardening tools are cheap options, ranging in price from about $5 to $20. Just keep in mind that availability and prices may vary from store to store. Once you have everything you need, it is important to remember one major tip: Do not plant your tomatoes too early. The best time is in late spring when overnight temperatures consistently stay above 50 degrees Fahrenheit.